Artist Working At A Mall Often Has Customers Ask Her For Directions, But She Doesn’t Know Her Way Around The Place

Some malls are really big, like really, really big.

If you go to a mall with hundreds of stores, you might end up lost and realize you need to ask for directions.

In today’s story, an artist is all too familiar with this scenario.

She works in a mall, but she doesn’t work for the mall.

That means she often gets asked for directions, but she doesn’t know her way around the mall either!

Let’s see how she handles customers who ask her for help.

I know I’m working here, but I don’t work here So I work as an artist at a booth in a mall with an indoor amusement park. The problem is that I don’t technically work there. I’m a subcontractor. I show up and paint things and send an invoice to the booth owner at the end of the week.

She doesn’t know the details of the mall.

I do my best to give people directions, but the sheer size of the place makes it impossible. There are 500 stores. I come in, do my job, and leave. Most people are very understanding, but some people absolutely lose their minds when I don’t know the answer to something.

Here’s an example…

Angry, middle-aged Customer: “Where’s X store?” Me: “I’m sorry, I’m not sure, but the kiosk by the escalator will be able to let you know!” Customer: “what do you mean, how do you not know” Me: “well there are 500 stores and 5 miles of corridors, and I don’t get paid unless I’m painting.” Customer: “it’s ridiculous that employees don’t know their way around!”

This customer was actually understanding.

Me: “well sir, I’m not an employee. I’m a subcontractor. This is like asking the gardener which drawer in the kitchen the silverware is in. I work here, but I don’t actually work here. And this place is so big, your best bet is going to be the kiosks. That’s what I use to find where I need to go, and I’m here all the time.” This analogy finally struck home and he got so apologetic so fast. I didn’t actually expect him to change his tune.

This is quite the unusual look!

My other favorite regular occurrence: I have to wear black in the booth, and I wear an apron absolutely covered in paint. My hands are also usually covered in fluorescent paint. I look like i work as a butcher in wonderland.

Again, the customers eventually understand.

Whenever I leave on a break to go to a store, I’ll get people asking me for help, and say “sorry don’t work here.” Them: “Oh, I thought because of the apron…” Me: “oh yeah that makes sense, but I don’t think they usually let employees at Old Navy walk around this filthy. I’d look for someone not covered in paint.” Cue the look of understanding slowly dawning on them as they look me up and down. Every time.

This artist does a good job explaining the situation in a way the customers understand.

Well done!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

I completely agree!

This person makes a guess at which mall she is talking about.

Here’s an apology from a mall customer on behalf of all rude mall customers.

This person admits to asking subcontractors for directions.

The information kiosk is there for a reason!

She’s there to paint.

