Boss Accused Him Of Skipping Work Even Though He Proved Otherwise, So He Sent Daily TPS Reports Until The Manager Begged For It To Stop

When your presence is questioned despite proof, there’s only one thing left to do: go full-on corporate.

So, what would you do if your boss insisted you weren’t doing your job, even after showing clear evidence you were? Would you drop it and let their “perception” go unchecked? Or would you take it up a notch and give them exactly what they asked for, and then some?

In the following story, one employee deals with these exact allegations. Here’s what they did.

I am now sending daily today and previous summaries report, aka TPS Reports. Today, my boss accused me of not being in the office for work for the last few weeks. Now, mind you, I work in a sales job, I am in the office daily, just not all day, because I do off-site meetings. I provided proof of my computer logins showing my locations and was told, “Proof or not, there’s a perception you are not at work.” So I decided I will start sending today and previous summaries, also known as TPS reports to provide what I did today and previously.

The boss wasn’t ready to get that started.

I sent an email advising of this plan and provided steps on how to make a Microsoft rule for it to forward to a folder. Needless to say, my boss responded that TPS reports will not be required. If he needs future clarification, he’ll let me know.

Hooray! What a great way to teach that boss.

