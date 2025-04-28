Boss Bans Personal Phones To Keep “Work And Life Separate,” Then Gets Furious When Employee Doesn’t Answer After Hours

It’s funny how quickly a rule can backfire when the person who made it ends up on the receiving end.

What would you do if your boss demanded that you keep your business and personal lives separate?

Would you push back and explain reality to him?

Or would you let him learn the hard way?

In the following story, one general manager faces this exact decision and opts for the latter.

Here’s how it all went down.

boss made a rule… and soon change his mind As I started to work as a general manager in my current company, my boss gave me a company smartphone. So, I was carrying two phones with me all the times. As soon he noticed this, he called me and said no personal phones were allowed during work time, “because personal life stays outside of the job and not to mix things.” I was there for “work and not to call to my girlfriends or logging into Facebook” and “personal phones are a distraction”. I agreed and complied the next day.

He should’ve been more careful with his words.

The very next day after I started to keep my personal phone in the locker room, he was waiting for me at the lobby with a very bad mood because he called multiple times after work time, and I didn’t answer, and asked why I ignored him. I said I was at home and my company phone was in the locker room, so it was useless to call me after work time because the job should stay outside of personal life, and I didn’t want to mix things. It’s been 7 years as a general manager, and I have only one phone now with both SIM cards because it’s boring to fill both pockets with smartphones.

Hilarious! Talk about instant regret!

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit have to say about this story.

This is one question on many minds.

Here’s how this person would handle it.

Apparently, Army soldiers go through off-duty calls, too.

As this comment explains, you can’t be mad when someone listens to what you say.

The boss asked for this.

Next time, he should be more careful how he phrases things to his employees.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.