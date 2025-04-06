Boss Demanded That Employees Log Every Single Task They Do At Work, So This Person Complied And Produced 50+ Pages Of Log Files

Some bosses think micromanagement is cool.

This employee was asked to log every single task at work to track productivity.

So they took the instruction quite literally and gave the boss way more pages of tracking sheets than he expected.

Read the story below to find out their boss’s reaction.

You want me to track every task? Okay. Boss wanted us to track our tasks. He said, “Write down everything you do so we know how long things take.” Alright. Sure thing, boss!

This employee logged every single thing they did.

8:01 AM: Turned on computer 8:03 AM: Opened email 8:05 AM: Replied to first email 8:07 AM: Replied to second email 8:08 AM: Took a sip of coffee 8:09 AM: Adjusted chair

Their boss was surprised with their 50+ pages of logs.

By Day 3, the document was over 50 pages long. Boss sat there, flipping through the endless log. His face just kinda dropped with every page. At one point, he just leaned back and rubbed his eyes. He sighed like his soul was leaving his body.

The boss eventually changed his instruction.

Finally, he goes, “Okay, just… track important things.” We all nodded. “Yeah, of course.” Mission accomplished.

Hilarious! Let’s see what others have to say about this on Reddit.

This person reminds them to keep track of tracking.

This is awesome, says this person.

Here’s another personal thought.

LOL! What about these tasks?

Finally, this person also did the same thing.

The best way to prove a point is to follow instructions a little too well.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.