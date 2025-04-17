Boss Gave Employee A Hard Time About Being One Minute Late, So Now They Refuse To Do Any Extra Work

Sometimes, one minute is all it takes…

And that can be a good thing or a bad thing!

In this case…well, you’ll see…

Take a look at what happened in this story from Reddit.

Boss is power hungry and told me to be “on time”, so I changed my work times a bit. “I did my apprenticeship with this company and after the 3 years I moved to a standard IT position at a plant near my home. The first six months went great and the communication with colleagues and boss were good until one day. He wanted to talk to me about a few things, but one stuck out like a sore thumb. He asked me to pull my timesheet up where all our log into work and log out of work times are saved.

Okay…

He told me to be on time because I was 3 times late in the last 2 months. He would check it regularly and would get back in touch if it happens again. The funny thing is, I was one minute late on these days because of traffic reasons (I drive 25-30 min), and I also stayed longer on these days! So he told me to better plan for it and he wants me to be here exactly at 6 am.

This was ridiculous.

I was furious about this. It seemed like such a useless complaint and just a way of keeping me under control and to mark him as the boss. Normally I would come in at like 5:50 (work time only starts at 6) and leave around the 13:50 mark (work ends at 13:45 and paid overtime starts 31 min after closing time). I would start working before 6 with easy work like mails and stuff and worked a bit overtime because I had to pack up.

Time to take it nice and slooooow.

Now I just drink coffee and stand around while looking at my phone until it is exactly 6:00 and I log in. Not one minute early, not one minute late. He wants me to work exactly at 6. I will but I will also leave when my time is done. I also pack my things neatly so i can log out exactly at 13:45 and I don’t stay longer because I need to be on time! Overall he lost work time with useless Power tripping, he never mentioned the change because he cant do anything about it.”

Who makes a big deal over ONE MINUTE…?

