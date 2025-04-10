Bride Refuses To Let Sister Wear Her Wedding Dress, But Now The Sister Is Throwing A Fit And Calling Her Selfish

Weddings bring out all kinds of emotions, but not always from the people getting married.

But what would you do if your sister asked to wear your wedding dress, even though you’ve already worn it and want to keep it for yourself? Would you let her have it? Or would you refuse and hold on to what’s yours?

In the following story, one woman finds herself in this exact situation and opts for the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for Not Allowing My Sister to Have My Wedding Dress After I’ve Already Worn It? I (28F) recently got married to my husband (30M), and it was an amazing day. I had the wedding of my dreams and felt absolutely beautiful in my dress. It was something I had been planning for years, and I knew it was the one the moment I tried it on. My sister, “Lily” (25F), has always been kind of… well, needy when it comes to attention. She’s never quite liked the idea of me getting the spotlight, especially with major life events like my wedding. A few months before the wedding, she casually mentioned that she would love to wear my dress someday. I didn’t think much of it at the time, so I told her that I was sure I’d be open to letting her wear it after my wedding once I was done with it.

Lily immediately started asking to wear it.

The problem arose when I got my dress cleaned after the wedding. Lily came over to visit and immediately began asking me how soon she could take the dress for herself. She said she didn’t want to wait too long and that she wanted to “feel special” in it too. I told her that I wasn’t comfortable with that. It’s my wedding dress, and I felt like it was something so personal to me. She tried to guilt-trip me, saying things like, “It’s just a dress. Why not let me wear it, too? It’s not like you’re going to use it again.” She even made a comment about how it’s “so unfair” that she didn’t get to have a dress like mine for her own wedding (she’s not even engaged yet).

Here’s where things got heated.

I explained that while I loved her, I just didn’t feel comfortable with her wearing my dress. She could find something similar or buy a new one that she would make her own. She started crying and telling me I was being selfish and that I was making her feel left out. Now, I feel guilty because I don’t want to hurt her feelings, but I also believe it’s important for me to set this boundary. I know my wedding dress is special to me, and I don’t want it to lose its significance. AITA?

