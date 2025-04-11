Brother Mocked Man For Being A Stay-at-Home Husband, But He Reminded Him He’s Never Held A Job Longer Than A Year

It’s funny how the loudest critics are usually the ones with the least to show for themselves.

AITA for telling my brother that regardless of my current employment I’m the only one who HAS help a stable job. So back in 2020 I got hit by a car on my bike while riding to work and had some medical issues for a while. During this time my then girlfriend now wife more or less told me to stop working because I was in a lot of pain and sitting for 8 hours was really not helping that. I had intended to return to work once everything was better, but by the time I was better, my wife just said that having me at home when she got back from her job with a clean house and an actual warm meal was amazing. Ultimately, she made more than enough to support both of us (she is a higher-level manager at a corporate job). I never really enjoyed my job, and so I agreed after a few long talks.

So that’s how my life has been since. I’m a good cook, so I make something she wants, and other than that, I do the basics to make sure there isn’t a big mess. My brother, on the other hand, has pretty much always bounced around low income jobs and can’t hold down even the most basic of employment for more than a year. He’s been working at the same place for around 6 months now, and recently we (my wife, parents, brother, sister, and I) were having dinner at my parents’ house for my mom’s birthday. During this dinner my brother started making fun of me for being unemployed and sitting around the house all day being a “housewife” and other generally childish insults.

I ignored him for a while until my mom told him off. He told her to mind her business. Once he insulted her, all bets were off, and I was done trying to make it a nice birthday for her. I just brought up how he hasn’t had a job for more than a year, while I worked at my last job for 4 years before getting hit by a car. He got really angry and told me I was a lazy person (not his words) who sat around all day while getting waited on by his wife (not his words) and then stormed out, calling me a jerk. Dad and Wife are on my side, Mom is just annoyed her party was ruined and Sister doesn’t want to touch the situation with a 20 foot pole. AITA?

