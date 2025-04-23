April 23, 2025 at 8:49 am

Car Owner Brought Their Vehicle In For A Cabin Air Filter Replacement, But The Shop Refused To Do It

by Ben Auxier

An extremely dirty car in an auto shop

Hey, here’s a fun fact: you can replace your own air filters in your car.

Seriously, you can. Anybody can. I know NOTHING about cars, and I do it.

Just look up what kind of filter your make and model needs, order it, then pull up a YouTube tutorial.

The filters are cheap and the replacement takes a few minutes with no special tools needed.

Plus, it’ll save you the embarrassment of things like the horrors of this video from TikTok user @kode7813:

An extremely dirty car in an auto shop

“Yeah, hi,” he begins, imitating the voice of the customer who’d called before bringing in this car.

An extremely dirty car in an auto shop

“I was just wondering, do you guys change cabin air filters?”

An extremely dirty car in an auto shop

“Uh, yeah, not on this ******* cesspool.”

This is probably the tip of the iceberg…

Keeping it all local?

If you want clean air in your car, the filter isn’t your biggest problem.

Also, had they been driving through a literal dust storm?

