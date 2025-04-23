Car Owner Brought Their Vehicle In For A Cabin Air Filter Replacement, But The Shop Refused To Do It

Hey, here’s a fun fact: you can replace your own air filters in your car.

Seriously, you can. Anybody can. I know NOTHING about cars, and I do it.

Just look up what kind of filter your make and model needs, order it, then pull up a YouTube tutorial.

The filters are cheap and the replacement takes a few minutes with no special tools needed.

Plus, it’ll save you the embarrassment of things like the horrors of this video from TikTok user @kode7813:

“Yeah, hi,” he begins, imitating the voice of the customer who’d called before bringing in this car.

“I was just wondering, do you guys change cabin air filters?”

“Uh, yeah, not on this ******* cesspool.”

This is probably the tip of the iceberg…

Keeping it all local?

If you want clean air in your car, the filter isn’t your biggest problem.

Also, had they been driving through a literal dust storm?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁