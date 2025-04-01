Car Salesman Talked About Why A Customer’s Hyundai Elantra Depreciated Quickly After She Bought It

Most people know that cars depreciate in value as soon as they’re driven off the lot by new owners.

But the woman who was the subject of this TikTok video bought a Hyundai Elantra that went down the tubes faster than most cars.

A car salesman named Joseph told viewers what happened.

Joseph told viewers a woman wanted to trade in her Hyundai Elantra because she thought it was too small. The Elantra was leased and the woman had put 9,000 miles on the vehicle in the three months she owned it.

The customer told Joseph that she had rolled over negative equity from other cars she owned in the past to the Elantra.

Joseph crunched the numbers and the Elantra that the woman owned was appraised at $18,000.

Joseph then took a look at the payoff amount from the woman’s past lease and he had bad news.

She was in debt $14,000 from the previous lease, so the payoff would be $32,000 if she wanted to trade in the Elantra.

Joseph pointed out that, with all the numbers taken into consideration, the customer had lost 29% of the resale value on the Elantra after only three months.

He told the customer that it was probably a good idea to stick with the Elantra instead of getting a new car.

Yikes, that doesn’t sound good…

