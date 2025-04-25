Credit Card Refused To Process Their Paperwork, So He Turned Their Fax Machine Into A Lesson In Malicious Compliance

Customer service often asks for patience, but rarely earns it.

So when one credit card company makes one frustrated customer fax the same paperwork over and over, they decide to take them at their word and spam their request over 100 times!

Read on for the full story.

Need me to send in proof of my name change? Fine, enjoy your jammed fax machine. So… I was granted a legal name change a few months ago. Long, boring story as to why. Simply put — hated the “unique” spelling of my first name and wanted to ditch my surname. Didn’t have much trouble updating my name most places. Social Security, driver’s license, insurance, yada yada.

But one company threatened to bring the whole process to a grinding halt.

No bumps in the road until I got to the very last thing to update: my credit card. I use this particular credit card a lot. I’m self-employed and use this card to rack up travel points for flights, hotels, rental cars, etc. However, if you’ve ever checked into a hotel or picked up a rental car, you’ll know the name on the card must match the name on the ID.

It soon became clear this wasn’t going to be easy.

So I call the CC company. Told I have to fill out a certain document and mail that in, alongside a copy of the court document. Fair enough. Two weeks go by. Hear nothing, so I call again.

The company ends up suggesting a different mode of delivery.

They say they haven’t received it. I’m then informed they have a fax number that I can use to send in the documentation. So I fax in everything necessary using an app on my phone. Another two weeks go by. Still nothing.

When the customer followers up, the company still feigns ignorance.

I call again. Same spiel on the other end of the phone. “Please mail or fax…” You get the deal. I once more did what they asked. Yet another week passes. I call… again. Told the same script.

The lack of urgency really started getting to the customer.

I’m starting to get annoyed by this point. I have an upcoming trip planned and need the card to match my ID. So I ask to speak to a manager. They give me some crap about a manager not being currently available.

Anyways. I fax in the document and court order once again.

But this time, they decide to take things up a notch.

However, this time I decided I was just going to keep hitting send after the previous one had shown as delivered. I thought I’d repeat the process a few times. Just to “make sure” they got it.

They kept this up.

After sending it 25 times the first day, I got no response. Next day I was sitting on my couch watching football. Thought I’d send the fax a few more times. By the time I realized how many times I’d hit send, I had sent it over 130 times.

Finally, they had gotten the company’s attention.

The very next afternoon I got a call from a manager at the CC company. She sounded quite angry over the phone. I just played dumb. “You guys asked me to fax it in…” I got my updated card in the mail 3 days later.

In a battle of patience versus policy, they let the fax do the talking.

What did Reddit think?

Sometimes you have to play dirty to get what you want.

Turns out, the fax machine has all sorts of opportunities for revenge.

Turns out the credit card just revealed their own dishonesty.

Sometimes you have to make yourself heard to not be forgotten.

When polite persistence failed, this customer learned that a good old-fashioned fax spam finally got this company’s attention.

Turns out, repetition speaks louder than reason.

