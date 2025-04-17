Customer Wore A Shirt That Was The Same Color As Walmart’s Uniforms, So When People Started Asking Him Questions He Shut Them Down With One Move

If you go to a store wearing something this is similar to the uniform the store employees wear, other customers might assume you work there.

In today’s story, one person wants to avoid being mistaken for an employee but accidentally wears something very similar to the uniform the employees at the store are wearing.

Can he make it out of the store without having to explain that he’s not an employee?

Let’s read the story to find out.

No Words Were Needed It was mid-December so the Christmas shopping frenzy was in full swing. I had already done mine on Cyber Monday, but that particular morning I had fed my cat the last crumbs at the bottom of the bag. I really needed to stop after work to get cat food among other absolute essentials. I stopped at the local “blue vest place” because it was my only chance to grab everything I needed in one stop. As soon as I stepped through the doors, I felt eyes on me. Intensely.

He soon realized why.

Then it dawned on me: I had worn my blue company polo today. Same shade and everything, save for a print of the healthcare company I work for on the right breast pocket. I resolved to get in, at least get the cat food (no kitty of mine goes hungry), stay low key, and get out. I stayed out of the main aisles. I didn’t make eye contact with anyone. If somebody started approaching me, I quickly ducked around a corner. I. Was. Killing it.

This could be a problem.

I had everything but the cat food when I finally ran into the boss of this level. There were several people in the cat food aisle, including an older man. He was visibly confused and upset, and was shuffling through cat food bags. They quite obviously didn’t have his brand on display. I approached slowly and quietly, like a lioness stalking prey through the tall grass of the Savannah.

Almost made it…

I reached around the man and grabbed the kitty kibble. I thought I was home free, but when I dropped the bag in my hand basket, the old guy finally noticed me. He locked eyes with me. He took a breath and was preparing to say something probably along the lines of “Hey could you check the back for blah blah brand?”.

A question like this needed to be avoided at all cost.

If he asked me for help, other customers would hear, and at that point it might as well be sharks drawn to blood in the water. I took a gamble. Before a sound escaped him. I quickly put my finger to my lips indicating for him to shush. The gambit paid off.

The logo did all the talking.

Rather than get incensed at the audacity of the gesture to a customer, he was confused and curious. I shook my head and pointed to the logo on my shirt. He peered down through his bifocals, said a simple “Hm. Okay.” And he went on his way. No real words exchanged. I hauled it through the back aisles to the cash registers, paid, and got the heck out of there without any more unnecessary human contact. Yeah. I might have social anxiety issues.

