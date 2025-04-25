April 25, 2025 at 10:48 am

Customers Handed A Texas Roadhouse Waitress A Sheet of Paper With Their Detailed Orders

by Matthew Gilligan

waitress and a written order from customers

TikTok/@amyaarian

If I worked as a server, I’m not sure if I’d be annoyed or happy about this…

A Texas Roadhouse waitress named Amya posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers the unusual way her customers ordered food when she was at their table.

waitress wearing a red shirt

TikTok/@amyaarian

Amya showed viewers a piece of paper with detailed instructions about what the diners wanted to eat and she said, “Why I go to my table, ask them how they were doing and greet myself, and they give me this. Why did they give me this?”

printed out order from restaurant customers

TikTok/@amyaarian

Amya seemed annoyed by the printed order and said, “Y’all literally cannot say what y’all want?”

Well, that’s a new one…

woman wearing a red shirt

TikTok/@amyaarian

Let’s take a look at the video.

@amyaarian

#servertips #fyp I was so thrown off, they not deaf or anything just don’t wanna talk.

♬ original sound – amyaarian

Now check out what viewers had to say.

This person made a good point.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.28.29 PM Customers Handed A Texas Roadhouse Waitress A Sheet of Paper With Their Detailed Orders

Another TikTokker wanted to know more.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.28.46 PM Customers Handed A Texas Roadhouse Waitress A Sheet of Paper With Their Detailed Orders

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2025 04 13 at 12.29.10 PM Customers Handed A Texas Roadhouse Waitress A Sheet of Paper With Their Detailed Orders

I guess they weren’t in the mood to talk…

Or they couldn’t for some reason.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter