Delta Airlines Passenger Shares A Story About Something We All Fear Happening To Us On A Flight

I honestly don’t know how I’d handle a situation like this…

A TikTokker named Laura posted a video and told viewers about the disturbing and disgusting experience she had on a Delta Airlines flight.

Laura said she was on a flight leaving from LaGuardian Airport in New York City and a passenger stood up and tried to go to the bathroom. A flight attendant told the man he needed to sit down…

And that’s when things got interesting…

Laura said, “He covers his mouth, and he projectile vomits. It showers down the right side of my body.”

The pilot turned the plane around back toward the gate and Laura had to sit in her seat, covered in vomit.

Laura wasn’t happy about the response from the airline and she said, “Not once did a Delta employee come to check on myself or my daughter.”

She reached out to the airline about the incident and said that, after waiting for over a week for a reply, all she got was $120 and a weak apology.

She explained, “They were like, ‘We’d like to offer you $120 for your inconvenience.’ So, Delta, it’s in your court.”

I think I’m gonna be sick…

Here’s the video.

@laura.juntgen #puke #deltaairlines #vomit #vomiting #gross #accountability The puke was gross, but the response by Delta was worse. I did FINALLY have a chance to speak with a rep a few minutes after posting this video. I was told my complaint was filed and addressed, there was nothing more to do. I told her I wasn’t satisfied with the response and wanted to speak further. She said there was nothing more Delta could do. So keep that in mind when you book your next flight… You may need to clean bodily fluids off of your body with you bare hands. But don’t worry, they will credit your next flight $120 and tell you that gesture was already above and beyond. ♬ original sound – Laura.Juntgen

Ugh, how gross!

