Employee Got Laid Off Because Of A Lame Reason, So When His Former Boss Contacted Him To Get Help Logging Into A Computer System, He Ignored Him

It’s funny when this happens…

I’m talking about when you get fired from a job, and your old boss wants help AFTER you’re gone.

I don’t think so!

The person who wrote this story got the axe and they’re not about to help their old boss anymore.

Are they acting like a jerk?

Let’s see what’s going on here…

AITA if I don’t provide the code my boss needs after they fired me? “I got fired / laid off 3 months ago. They made it look like a lay off because they wanted someone with more expertise than a senior manager more like a director level and there was nothing I could do.

They knew what was really going on…

I knew that was a lame excuse as they hired a junior level who was trained to fill my position. My last two weeks my boss didn’t even ask for anything, he avoided any communication and directed me to HR if I wanted communication. No exit or off-boarding was done as he considered himself overqualified to do an off-boarding with me.

No way, Jose!

Fast forward 3 months after my last day I receive a message from him trying to log in to one of the systems and because of the 2 step verification the second step comes to my phone. He tried like 2 days and then reached out to me like nothing and wanted me to provide the code.

I ignored it completely but now I am wondering if I should have given the code to him ??!!”

There is no reason for him to feel bad about ignoring his former boss.

Now let’s see what Reddit users had to say about this.

This individual said they’re NTA.

Another person agreed.

This individual chimed in.

Another person had a lot to say.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

Sorry, no can do!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.