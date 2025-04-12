Employee Offered Their Work Friend A Gluten-Free Snack At An Office Party, But When The Friend Freaked Out About Their Secret Being Exposed They Cut Off All Communication

Office dynamics can often turn the most mundane situations into something complicated.

What started as a considerate offer for a gluten-free snack quickly turned into a confusing and unexpected confrontation between coworkers.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for telling a coworker about another coworker’s dietary restriction? Recently, we had an office party with lots of food. We made sure every dietary restriction was met with options for vegans, gluten-free, and kosher. At the end of the party, all of the gluten-free items were left untouched.

But this employee wanted to be considerate by saving these snacks for their work friend.

My coworker, G, asked me if I wanted them or if she should throw them away. I said no, but I knew our coworker, A, was gluten-free, so I thought it might be a good idea to offer her the leftovers. G went over to A’s desk and said something like, “Hey, I heard you were gluten-free and wanted to know if you wanted these.”

But A’s reaction was very unexpected.

A immediately turned around and gave me a nasty look. I was so confused. After G left, I went over to A’s desk to ask her what was wrong.

It turns out, offering the snacks to her was the wrong thing to do.

She said that she was disgusted that I was telling people her personal business. She doesn’t like others knowing about her dietary restrictions and considers it one of those things she keeps private.

I was shocked. When A had told me she was gluten-free, she mentioned it casually while discussing recipes. She never said it was a secret, so I assumed it was fine.

They only had good intentions by offering it to her, but A thinks they should have handled things differently.

I explained this to her and said I was just trying to be nice by offering the food to someone who could use it. A said that I should have just taken the items myself and asked her, and that it wasn’t my business to share her dietary restrictions.

Since then, A has been avoiding me at work for the past week. We used to be good work friends.

Now they’re left wondering where they went wrong.

I’m confused. I didn’t know dietary restrictions were supposed to be a secret. Maybe it’s just something I wasn’t aware of? So, please let me know: AITA for telling a coworker about another coworker’s dietary restriction?

Work friends don’t treat work friends this way.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter would have seen this interaction as overwhelmingly positive, not an excuse to cut someone off.

This user thinks there’s no way the author was intentionally trying to be malicious towards their coworker.

Everyone deserves to feel comfortable, but most Redditors are agreeing that this coworker was way out of line.

If you expect to be accommodated a certain way, you have to make that known to the people around you.

It’s clear some boundaries in the office are more delicate than they appear.

