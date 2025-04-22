Employee Offers To Come In Early On A Busy Day, But The Boss Says He’s Not Needed. Now They’ve Changed Their Mind At The Last Minute.

What would you do if your boss called you and asked you to come to work early the next day?

Would you go in and be happy to make extra money, or would you turn down the offer of extra work?

In today’s story, one employee says “no” to coming in early out of principal because there’s a lot more to this story than a simple request.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for telling my job I can’t come in early because they cut my hours? My workplace just got bought out by a big corporation. They have been cutting hours in every department even though we are getting busy with warmer weather. (I work at a golf course/private country club for context) The new corporate manager has cut my hours just by 2 a day. I come in an hour later than I used to and I leave an hour earlier than before.

He offered to come in early.

I mentioned on Tuesday how busy work would be on Friday and offered to come in earlier if they needed. Corporate manager said no but thank you. Fast forward to today, I get a text asking to come in early tomorrow, at my previously regular scheduled time… I said no. AITAH?

He isn’t sure if he made the right decision.

I offered days ago to come in early, I’ve barely complained about the hours they have cut in my schedule and now that they realized the day before how truly busy it will be tomorrow, they want me to come in early. I feel like I have nobody to ask about this because I know my family would just say to suck it up and go early tomorrow to make money but I feel like this is more about principle then anything else. If they wanted me in early, they shouldn’t have cut my hours! So AITAH?

If he could use the extra money, go into work early.

If it doesn’t matter, don’t go. Let them deal with their mistake.

