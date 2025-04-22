April 22, 2025 at 2:47 pm

Employee Said That Leaving For Work Five Minutes Early Can Make A Big Difference

by Matthew Gilligan

If you’ve ever had to work a job that required a grueling morning commute, you know that the ritual can get old in a hurry.

But there might be some good news in that department!

A man posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that he has the key to shaving time off your morning commute.

The man said, “Did you know leaving your house at a different time for work, by as little as five minutes, can change your entire day? There’s different classes of people that you run into on the freeway.”

He continued, “If I’m driving down the highway between 5 and 6 in the morning, you run into what I call like the bougie blue collar workers, right? These are the guys with the brand new Denali pickup trucks. And they’re doing 85 or 50. There’s no in-between.”

He added, “These are the guys that, you know, they get to work and they sit in the office all day. And they just, they feel important. You can sense this while you’re driving down the highway.”

The TikTokker said that there’s a simple fix to your morning commute woes.

He told viewers, “if you were to leave your house 5 minutes earlier. Those guys are still in their Sleep Number bed waiting for Starbucks to open.”

This guy might have a point…

Check out the video.

@mcdouble_deez

Accurate depiction. #commute #work #bluecollar #earlybird #driving #tips #5min

♬ original sound – Mitchenzo

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This viewer shared their thoughts.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this individual chimed in.

As the saying goes, the early bird gets the worm!

