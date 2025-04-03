Employee’s Agreed-Upon Work Hours Changed When A New Boss Arrived, And The Employee Fought Back By Sticking To The New Schedule No Matter What

Bosses vary in personality. Some can be accommodating and understanding, but others make bad decisions and don’t care at all how these decisions impact their employees.

Read how one Redditor navigated a new boss rescheduling their work hours as they struggled to recover from a motorcycle accident.

Here are all the details.

I gave more than required. New manager didn’t like this and made some changes to my contract. Thirteen years ago when I worked for the U.K. government, I lived on the south coast of the U.K. and worked in London, so I had a reasonably long commute of about 90 minutes on a train each way.

I had a motorbike accident which severely injured my left leg and hip, so I asked my HR department and boss to allow me to come in earlier and finish earlier to avoid rush hour, so I wouldn’t have to suffer the pain of standing on a packed train all the way to work and back. They both agreed.

The work day was somewhat flexible.

Our office had a flexi-time work day of eight hours (seven hours plus a one hour lunch break) between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. How you chose to do that was up to you. However, business needs often dictated that some people needed to stay later or whatever, so my agreement with HR would allow me to circumvent that and just stick to my new agreed upon hours of 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

And the OP honored this agreement, and then some.

Of course, due to the train times, I would get into the office about thirty to forty minutes before I was due to start, and would leave thirty minutes after my agreed upon finish time, and I always put in an extra hour of work a day due to that. And, I also often skipped my lunch break and just worked through it if needed, too. There followed a blissful year of me managing my time perfectly and getting into the office without being in pain.

But then the tides changed.

When a new manager came into our office, he pulled me aside after a few weeks and said “there is a perception in the office that you leave early.” Of course, he wasn’t privy to the agreed upon change in my time and didn’t like the fact that I got in early and left early when he usually had to stay until 5 p.m. at the earliest and 8 p.m. at the latest.

And this boss wanted change immediately.

So, he arbitrarily changed my work hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, meaning that I had to stand on the train to and from work, also meaning that by the time I got into the office in the morning, I was in extreme pain. He still expected me to start work early and finish late though, like I had been. He told me that this had been agreed with HR, as it had been over a year since my accident, and I was expected to have made a full recovery. I hadn’t though, and in fact I still suffer from a weakened leg to this day. However, my new “contract” hadn’t removed the clause that allowed me to only work eight hours without any expected overtime.

So the employee kept doing what they were doing.

So, I would get into the office at 8:15 to 8:20 each day and sit reading the newspaper (or sometimes literally doing absolutely nothing, which infuriated my boss even more) and “clock in” exactly at 9 a.m. and then “clock out” exactly at 5 p.m., no matter what I was doing. I would also take exactly one hour for lunch each day, regardless of whether I was doing anything. He tried to arrange meetings for before, after and during those times, and I would decline them, or leave during a meeting if it “overran.” There was nothing he could do about it. When he complained to me, I pointed out that it was in the contract that HE had signed off with HR.

The boss’ response? Not great…

Sadly, he made my life more difficult in other ways, and the pain in my leg got worse due to having to stand to and from work, so this horrible situation only lasted for a few months before I quit. Still, those few months got him very angry, so it was kinda worth it.

What does Reddit think about this workplace drama? Was the boss in the right? Let’s read the Reddit comments below to find out more.

Redditors weren’t so sympathetic to OP.

Some suspected this post was purposeful.

Others just outright denied its authenticity.

But eventually, some Redditors gave the OP the kind words they may have needed.

This boss was doing something illegal — and the employee missed their chance for a payout.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.