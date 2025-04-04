Ex-Employee Finally Tells Rude Regular What Everyone Actually Thinks Of Her, Sparking Major Drama With A Huge Twist

The restaurant industry is ripe with personalities.

But what happens when one of those personalities is a regular that knows the owner?

Finally got to tell a customer what we’d all been thinking A while back, I was a server/bartender at an upscale restaurant, was dating another bartender and was good friends with two of the managers. The owner was a pompous jerk but had two locations and almost never was at my location. The other one was in the trendy part of town, so of course he had to be seen there.

We had this one lady who loved to come to the bar. She would tell anyone and everyone working that she was friends with the owner (actually true) and used that to treat everyone like crap. Snapping fingers, calling out “hey you, I need another drink.” All while bragging about the car she drove, [and] the presents that her boyfriends would give her. Since she was actually friends with the owner, we just took it. We knew she would get most, if not all her tab comped and not tip, so we just shuddered when she walked in. She had two steady boyfriends and a third that seemed to rotate. She was good looking if you like fake parts. We called her the entitled witch.

When she was with a boyfriend, she was only a bit horrible, but when she was alone she would get really drunk and bother other patrons or hit on the older men to the point they would leave, affecting your tips all night. Its one thing if I know its just one tab I’m getting screwed on, another thing entirely when you affect my whole night.

Fast forward about 8 months. I left the job to go back to school full time but my GF is still bartending there, and I would go in frequently to have a meal on the cheap and a free beer or two. One of these nights, she shows up. Lady – (Snaps at my GF) I need another Chardonnay! Quick! GF (who is taking another customers food order) – I’ll be right there in a minute!

Lady – (looks at me) You, you work here! Get me a drink! Me – (watching the game on TV and eating my dinner, ignores her) Lady – (gets in my face) You! I was talking to you! Get me my drinK Me – Ma’am, I don’t work here anymore

Lady – Yes, you do! I see you working here all the time! GET. ME. MY. DRINK. Don’t you know who I am?! I know the owner!! I look at my girlfriend and give her a little smirk as if to say “May I?,” and she nods back. I didn’t want her to get in trouble, but the friendly manager was working that night, and the owner was no where to be found. The stars had aligned.

Me – I don’t work here and since I don’t, let me tell you what everyone who does work here thinks of you! You are the singularly most obnoxious guest that walks through these door. We call you the entitled witch behind your back. You’re a drunk, a gold digger, and fake from head to toe. We count down the minutes until you leave. (I turn to the boyfriend that’s with her that night). You know she has at least two other boyfriends, right? Apparently, no one has ever talked to her like this before and her jaw is on the floor.

You can see the hamster wheels spinning in her tiny brain and knowing the show I have started, sit back and take a long drink of my beer and prepare to get reamed out. But before she can start, her boyfriend goes “WHAT?!” Apparently, he did NOT know about the other boyfriends. So what I thought was going to be a rant-filled chewing out coming my way turned completely 180 on her.

Turns out, the boyfriend had something to say too.

He starts going off on her and the restaurant is dead silent listening to him ream her out. How could she be sleeping around after all he has done for her! Cars, condos, presents! After all that, she was messing around on him!! He storms out, and she runs after him. That was one of the sweetest beers of my life.

This woman was out of line — but with a personality like that, she will definitely have more to say.

