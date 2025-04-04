Ex-Husband Gets Annoyed By Even The Smallest Things Because Of His OCD, So This Woman Secretly Messed With His Favorite Food For 12 Years As Payback

It’s common for parents to argue over small stuff.

This man talks about his mom who was married to his OCD dad.

The dad notice small things his wife did that eventually led to arguments, but instead of fighting back, the mom found a brilliantly subtle way to mess with something he loved most.

Check out the story below for all the details.

Two scoops of Motherly revenge This is my Mom’s story. My OCD dad would often argue over stupid petty things that drove my mom crazy. Dishes weren’t washed to his army specifications. She parked the car wrong in the driveway. You get the picture.

This man’s mother thought of petty but evil revenge.

She held it in the best she could but finally found a way to get back at him in the most petty but evilly consistent way. He loved Raisin Bran. It was his pick-me-up bowl of happiness every morning. Little by little, the raisins started diminishing in the box. The hell?!

His dad would notice that he’s getting less raisins in his cereal box.

Sure enough, each new box had only a dozen or less raisins in each bowl he poured. He complained and even called up Kellogg’s once to complain. Some days he’d get lucky as he opened the box, there’s a complete proper bowl of raisins. Yet the next day, only a few. He came up with theories that the raisins would only come to the top of the box because of shipping. Even bring up this conspiracy at dinner parties and try to get a discussion going.

They all saw each other during a family Christmas gathering.

My parents eventually separated when my sister and I were in high school, and we lived with our Mom. Nearly a decade later, we are having a massive family Christmas gathering. Everyone including my dad is present (they were on speaking terms).

They were playing the Truth or Confessions game.

We were playing this Truth or Confessions game, and it gets to my Mom’s turn. Confession it is! “Papa, we all know you love your Raisin Bran.” Massive laughter and cheers as its a well known within the family.

His mother finally admitted what happened to his dad’s raisins.

“Well, remember how they skimped out on the raisins for those 10 or so years? I used the Sifter that was out in the garage and sifted whole box every time we got a new one. I only put a half a scoop back in and put the rest on the coffee table for guests.” You could hear a pin drop in that room as my dad just shook his head. He just chuckled a laugh and the room burst out laughing.

It’s funny that the dad had no idea what happened to all the raisins until all those years later.

Let’s read the reactions of other people to this story on Reddit.

Sometimes, the best revenge involves the other person’s favorite food.

