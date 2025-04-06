Family Member Needed Support In The Hospital, But A Gross Medical Photo Update Caught Their Relative Off Guard

Some things are better left unseen, especially when it comes to unexpected medical photos.

One person learns this the hard way when a routine text exchange with a loved one takes a gross turn, leaving them unsure how to respond.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

WIBTA: If I responded to my uncle who is in the hospital “I love you, but please warn me next time you send a graphic images”? My uncle texted me the other day and told me he was in the hospital.

We were texting back and forth, and he told me it was due to some bad infections on his legs that weren’t healing properly. I told him I’m very sorry to hear that and hope he starts feeling better.

But the next update came with a shocking attachment.

I woke up this morning and saw I had an unread Instagram message. I proceeded to open the message, and it showed two pictures of very bad infections on both of his legs.

They felt rattled by these images.

Although I love my uncle dearly and wish him the best, I felt like I definitely didn’t need to see those and could have done without them. I personally thought an image like this was extremely disgusting and graphic, and I would have rather not seen it.

They wonder how they should proceed now.

I proceeded to delete the images on my end because I did not want to see them or accidentally scroll back to them in our future conversations. If I replied to him, “I love you, but please warn me next time you send me something graphic like that again.” WIBTA?

They care about their uncle’s health, but does this mean they should get a front-row seat to the grisly details?

Let’s see what Reddit made of all this.

This person should let their uncle know, but they should wait for the right timing.

Perhaps infusing some humor would help soften the blow?

This user thinks empathy should have overpowered squeamishness here.

Maybe they should have focused solely on comforting their uncle.

Hopefully the next update comes without photos attached.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.