Father Never Researchs Restaurants Before Eating There, So When His Birthday Dinner Ended In Chaos, His Family Couldn’t Help But Laugh

Dining out for a special occasion can be a delightful experience, or it can be a recipe for disaster.

One father has gained a reputation in his family for being horrible at choosing restaurants. So when his birthday dinner became a typical failure, he found himself the center of a long-running joke — and he didn’t find it funny.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for laughing at my dad’s mistake. It was my (18F) dad’s birthday a few days ago, and we decided to go out on Friday for a birthday dinner.

Last year and the year before, dad picked the restaurant he wanted for his birthday, and each time he did, it wasn’t exactly what he thought it would be. He never reads the menu or checks the prices; if the name sounds good, he picks it. Last year, he accidentally picked a buffet-style restaurant because he didn’t Google the menu (he hates buffet-style restaurants).

It turns out, this year would be no different.

Dad had found this new beer brewing place about 20 minutes away from us. He had driven past it a few times and decided it was perfect for his dinner. He decided not to call in advance and book a table or Google the place to see if it was good or what the food was like.

The situation unfolds just as predicted.

We get there, and it’s a boutique brewery that serves mostly vegan food. It’s definitely a place for the unique beer enjoyers. Dad was super ticked, and we had to have dinner at a restaurant close by. It’s not a great place either, but at least it doesn’t serve food dad dislikes.

So she couldn’t help but find the whole thing humorous.

When dad realized what the restaurant was and started getting mad, I burst out laughing at how funny it was. All I could think about was that this entire thing could have been avoided if he had just Googled the restaurant’s menu.

Dad heard me laughing and told me to shut up and was quite mad at me. AITA?

It’s hard not to laugh when someone behaves exactly as you thought they would.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks maybe the dad enjoys the chaos in a way.

The dad needs to own up to his mistakes or start preparing better in advance.

The dad may just feel embarrassed being the center of the joke, even if it is objectively funny.

The dad really should have seen this coming.

Maybe next time dad will check the menu before he digs into a decision.

