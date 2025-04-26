Forever 21 Is Permanently Closing Many Of Their Stores, And This TikToker Found That They Have Sales On More Than Just Clothes

Forever 21 was once one of the most popular clothing stores in America, but it has been having issues in recent years, and now they are closing many stores.

When this TikToker went to do some closeout shopping, she found that they were selling more than clothes.

She made a video about it, which starts out with her saying, “We turned Forever 21 into a Furniture Store!”

She then cuts to a video of her walking into the store and while showing a sign saying that fixtures, furniture, and equipment are also for sale, she says, “They are literally selling even the fixtures, furniture, and store equipment. I got to go see, I’m going to go get me a couch.”

Sometimes when stores go out of business, they want to get rid of everything to make some money and so they don’t have to pay to dispose of old equipment.

As she goes through the store, she points out some great deals. “A box of hangers for $25. Hold up, how much is this little table? Girl, that’s only $80?”

There are some great deals to be found at stores that are closing for good.

She points out a ton of different items for sale and wraps up the video saying, “Girl, I am astonished. Girl better come up in here and get this furniture.”

She should have snagged it while looking because those deals won’t last.

Closeout prices like that often bring in lots of shoppers who want the best deals.

Check out the full video to see all the great items she was able to record.

