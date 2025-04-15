Gas Station Customer Desperately Wants To Buy Beer, But Is Terribly Frustrated When Another Customer Refuses To Help Her

Treating other people with kindness sounds simple, but for some people, it seems impossible.

Treat me like a child? I’ll treat you like a child. The town I lived in wasn’t huge and at the time only had one gas station. I got a job there at the ripe old age of 15 and worked there for 2 years. By the end of my time there I was essentially number 3 (with the manager and assistant manager ahead) in charge. Eventually another gas station opened up across the road and I got a job there. There was pretty high turnover so by the end of my tenure there everybody else including the managers were new. This story takes place about a year after I left them.

One last thing to say, puberty is horrible and didn’t feel like making its way over to me forever so from age 12 to 18 I looked like the same. (Not exactly but I looked really young until about 19, a little bit insecure about it) SOooo, since I knew all the employees at the store I would always get gas and grab a nice ice cold chocolate milk from there rather than my store. When I got to the fridge with my milk I was dismayed to find that there was no more. But seeing as I spent the entirety of my working time at the same store I knew that they kept the stock in the back of the walk-in fridge behind some boxes. This fridge was also where all the beer was so when a customer, (Old Broad), noticed that I knew what I was doing assumed I worked there.

That seems fair considering she had probably seen me there on many occasions, and I usually have no problem helping people. Oh if I had known that how good a day this would turn out to be. OB: “HEY KID! ” Knowing that there wasn’t anybody else in this tight fridge I turned around from fumbling about in the boxes. OB: “Ya you, go put this case of beer at the cash.”holding out case of beer

Even if I did work there I wouldn’t have done it but I figured I’d gently remind them I am an actual person. Me: “Sorry, I don’t work here anymore. Plus miss, that was really rude.” I’m going to have to assumed that I triggered something for her because she lost her mind screaming about how she had seen me here before and she knew I worked here. I tried to get a word in edgewise but was unable to and with her between the door and myself I figured I might as well try and ignore her and find my chocolatey goodness.

OB:”LOOK AT ME WHEN I’M TALKING TO YOU! YOU UNGRATEFUL CHILD!” Me:”Look it seems like you’re having a bad day so I’m going to let all that slide and just remind you that I no longer work here.” With a huff she turned around and walked out but not before she threw out one last insult. OB:”Your mother must have been incompetent to have raised such a selfish boy.”

I had been having a good day up until that point because my usual self is a vindictive little jerk who normally would have screamed right back at her. T hat changed when she insulted my mother. I found my drink and went to the registers. These machines were ancient and took about 15 minutes to boot up and glitches frequently. Karma strikes quick and without mercy, for when I got to the cash they were having some technical problem with it and the screen was frozen/glitched/karma.

Knowing there was nobody in the store except for myself, the witch and my buddy who just started working there about 3 months prior, I was in no rush to help. When my friend finally got fed up with trying the usual debug procedure he looked up and asked for my help. When working there I was the go-to person and I still frequently got calls from the management asking if I could pop by and fix something for them in exchange for some free candy. Win-win. I glanced over at the screen and immediately recognized the problem and knew that it was a simple fix, all he had to do was click two buttons at the same time.

If you had thought that OB had gotten an quieter as this whole process was going on you were wrong. She must have seen the recognition in my face when I saw it because she started howling at me to fix it so she could get out of there. Seeing my chance for revenge I struck. Me:”Apologize.” OB:stunned look”What did you say to me?!?!?!?” Me:” I would like you to apologize to me and I’ll fix the problem.”

OB:”You little jerk fix it right now or I’ll have you fired!” Me”I’d like to remind you that I don’t work here and I still expect an apology.” I assume she was running late because after another 2-3 minutes of back and forth she finally relented. OB:grumble”I’m sorry… Now will you fix the machine?” and normally I would have accepted it but I still had another 30 minutes to get kill before I started work at the gas station across the road so I figured I’d push it.

Me:”Sorry for what?” More incoherent yelling from this lady and my friend tries to stifle his laughter… Me:”I didn’t hear an apology in there.” OB:”I’m sorry… for being rude… even though you were being a brat.” I stared at her, just thinking, she was so close, so so close, she could have been free to enjoy her beer and free to annoy anybody else that crossed her path… but alas it was not meant to be.

Me:”Nah. I don’t accept, have a nice day.” She had a dumb look on her face before it turned to a scowl and she started screaming again. OB: “I swear I’m never coming back to this gas station ever again! The employees here are expletive expletive[…] expletive…” As she stormed out. Now most people would be content with that, I however was not.

I quickly hit the buttons fixing the machine and ran out yelling a quick goodbye and telling him I’m pay for this tomorrow. See she swore the one thing I knew she wouldn’t be able to keep, she swore she was never coming back to that gas station. Which could only mean she had one place to go for her booze. Across the road, to the gas station I work at, the place where I’m the number 1 employee and where the owner would back me up if he were there and if he wasn’t I was in charge.

I ran over to my job and told the cashier to him to take a break, sit back, and enjoy the show. By the time I got there she had already rushed into the fridge to get her beer and when she got out she was greeted by the sight of me grinning from ear to ear behind the register. Cut to 15 minutes of swearing later and she leaves again, sans beer. My coworker standing there slack jawed wondering how I was able to stand that verbal tirade and even more confused as to why I kept on laughing even more as she went on. That was a good day.

