‘It’s not actually a real window.’ – Guest Checked Into A Moxy Hotel And Found Numerous Odd Features That Other Hotels Don’t Have

I LOVE hotels. And not just the luxury ones. I very rarely get to dip into anything above 3 stars.

Nevertheless, if it’s an even half-comfy place, there’s just something about the experience that feels fun and relaxing.

Now, this guy claims he’s found the weirdest hotel room of his life.

Having been to a wide range, I’m gonna see what I make of it, then see what the crowd consensus is.

Here’s the rundown from TikTok user @tony_reviews:

“So I just checked into my hotel room in Nashville,” he begins, “and I’m not even kidding you – this is the weirdest hotel I’ve ever been to in my entire life. Let me show you.”

“So right as you walk in, there’s these ******* tables and chairs just hung up on the wall.”

Well that doesn’t look so bad – just a space saver if you don’t need to use ’em.

“I don’t even know what this is. I’m guessing it’s a barf bag.”

I’m guessing a garment bag, like for protecting a suit jacket or something.

“The closet isn’t even a closet. It’s just these hangers that are here on the wall.”

Now that’s a little annoying – I’d much rather my clothes for the trip be out of sight. Though, if you’re only staying overnight, that could work fine enough.

“We have this big, beautiful window.”

Nice, I love it when I can score a good view.

“But wait, it’s not actually a real window because I have this dial that you turn to make it night time.”

Ok, this right here is no good.

Clearly this hotel has created more rooms by making them smaller with some completely walled in.

The lack of a real window would make me unreasonably claustrophobic.

“But then even though it’s a fake window, it still has real life curtains.”

Honestly I’d have an easier time pretending the window was real with the curtains closed, so, a slight win?

“And the mattress is like six inches off the ground. There’s no box spring.”

Not too unusual for budget places.

“And the phone is from the seventies.”

Weirder than that, it LOOKS like it’s from the 70’s. Real rotary phones didn’t have buttons, which means this is a modern landline made to look like something old.

Maybe it’s just a cultural thing.

This is a particular brand of hotel.

This guy’s got it in the bag.

This is literally not what this means.

Form over function? Function over form?

To be honest, everything about this room is fine (assuming it was a good price), except for the window.

Maybe some people could deal with that but I’d be irrationally uncomfortable the entire time.

