He Asked His Girlfriend To Evict Her Snoring Dog From The Bedroom So He Could Sleep, But She Says He Doesn’t Understand Their Bond

When you move in with someone, adjusting to their routines is expected, but losing sleep over a snoring dog might be too much to ask.

What would you do if your partner’s dog kept you up every night with its snoring, and your requests to move the dog went nowhere?

Would you lose sleep to keep the peace?

Or would you keep asking in hopes they’ll change their answer?

In the following story, one man finds himself dealing with this exact situation, and things don’t seem to be going his way.

Here’s what happened.

AITA for wanting my girlfriend to move her dog to a different room at night, even though it’s been affecting my sleep My girlfriend (32F) and I (31M) recently moved in together. We’ve been dating for about a year, and she’s amazing in so many ways. But ever since we moved in, I’ve been struggling to sleep due to her dog’s snoring. The dog sleeps in our room, right next to the bed, and snores loud enough to keep me up even with a white noise machine right next to my head. I’ve brought it up to her a few times, not dramatically, but just saying that I’m having trouble sleeping and wondering if there’s a way we could try having the dog sleep in a different room. Her answer has basically been no. She has a very strong bond with the dog (8 years old), and she says she doesn’t feel right making the dog sleep somewhere else. To be fair, I’ve made a few changes myself, and she has been very accommodating: we keep the room colder for me, we run white noise (albeit because of the dog), and obviously, she’s sharing her space with someone else.

The whole experience is new for both of them.

I get that this is a big adjustment for both of us. But I can’t shake the feeling that my needs are equally important (or less) than her dog’s. For context, I have a cat that sometimes sleeps with us, and I communicated that if needed, I’m more than happy to keep him shut out of the room at night (she’s allergic). I said that if the roles were reversed, I’d prioritize her sleep over my pet. She said that wasn’t a fair comparison, implying I didn’t understand the depth of her relationship with her dog, or that my relationship with my cat paled in comparison. I’m not asking her to get rid of the dog. I just want to be able to sleep and to feel like my needs matter more than the needs of a dog. Much like I believe her needs matter more than the needs of my cat. AITA?

Yikes, it’s easy to see both sides of this issue, but he may need to find a different solution.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about it.

This person explains how they avoid these situations.

Here’s a great point.

It’s very much a losing battle.

As this person points out, he must’ve already known before moving in.

He needs to find another solution.

Because she’s not moving the dog, so he can let that go.

