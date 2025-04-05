He Brought Up An Awful Problem With The Bathroom At A Meeting, But His Coworkers Say He Went About It All Wrong

Business is serious business.

Especially when you’re trying to do your business AT your business, but someone left unfinished business.

But of course, there is a time and place for every conversation.

You’ll see what I mean in this conundrum. Check it out.

AITAH for mentioning the men’s restroom situation during a meeting?

At work, we have end of week meetings every Friday. Today, after the meeting, I brought up something I have noticed in the men’s restroom. I have gone in a few times and noticed it was not flushed, so I figured I would mention it.

Seems they didn’t quite have a handle on it.

After the meeting, a couple of people told me I should have handled it differently. One person said I should not have brought it up in front of the women since it only concerns the men’s restroom. Another said I should have just told the project manager privately.

Now they’re feeling embarrassed.

Downright flushed.

I honestly thought it was a simple hygiene issue that needed to be addressed, but now I am wondering. Was I wrong for speaking up? AITAH?

Let’s take a splash into the comments:

Looks like he flushed out the suspects:

This isn’t top priority, but it may be number two.

Let’s wipe the slate clean.

Man, talk about your coworkers giving you crap.

This one is pretty funny, honestly.

