April 21, 2025 at 8:22 am

Boyfriend Came Home Complaining About His Very Small Raise, But His Jobless Girlfriend Thought That Was Insensitive

by Ben Auxier

The subject of money can easily become a sore spot in any relationship, romantic or otherwise.

But what happens the scales are especially uneven such as when one partner makes significantly more money than the other or when one partner is employed and the other is not?

Then you get conundrums like this one.

AITA for venting about my raise to my unemployed girlfriend?

So the other week I was venting about my job to my girlfriend.

I had just had a yearly review and got a whopping $1000/yr raise- which is barely keeping with inflation, even though I work very hard and my company is doing very well.

His girlfriend got mad at him for complaining.

My girlfriend who is actually on SSDI for mental health reasons goes quiet and gets upset- tells me because of her financial situation I should be more sensitive.

She goes on to tell me I’ll never understand what it’s like to be in her shoes and being poor (I only make about $60k mind you- hardly living extravagantly) and I’m fairly generous with handling the shared expenses of dating (we don’t live together, yet) and don’t rub what money I have in her face.

I kind of feel I have the right to complain about my job/raise to my partner…this feels like a “walking on eggshells” situation, but maybe I AM the [jerk]?

Sometimes in relationships it’s important to listen and empathize.

Let’s see what the comments say on Reddit:

This isn’t about you.

ARE you rubbing it in, or nah?

Just don’t discuss anything you’re thinking about – problem solved.

A burden halved, a joy doubled.

Here’s hoping they can both get the jobs they need.

