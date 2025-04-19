April 19, 2025 at 10:49 am

Employee Demonstrated A Sensible Way To Load Cutlery Into A Dishwasher, But The Internet Was Having None Of It

by Ben Auxier

An appliance store employee demonstrating a dishwasher

Are you ready to argue?

Forget that, are you ready to have an absolute knock-down-drag-out FIGHT?

Well then you’ve come to the right place, because today we’re talking about the proper way to load a dishwasher, a thing which everyone in the world has a weirdly strong opinion about.

Here’s the position put down by TikTok user @taapplainces:

“Here’s something I didn’t know until I started working at an appliance store. I never knew that there’s actually a right way of loading your cutlery into your dishwasher.”

“If your cutlery basket has slots like this, then the correct way of loading it is with knives with the blade side down, and forks and spoons with the tines poking up.”

“However, if your cutlery basket is just an open top like this one, then the correct way of doing it is to alternate your forks and spoons up and down, that way they won’t nest together, and they’ll get properly cleaned.”

“Who knew?”

Sensible enough, right?

Wrong. You’re wrong. Everybody’s wrong.

You gotta LEARN.

Shoot ’em down and let God sort ’em out.

BUCK THE SYSTEM!

This one sums it up:

Dishwashers are just absolute anarchy.

