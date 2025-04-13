Baby Daddy Ghosted Her For Months While She Was Pregnant, But Now He’s Back And Wants Her To Change Their Baby’s Name

What’s in a name?

Sometimes, a lot.

Like in this story where two parents are arguing about their baby’s name long after the baby is born.

Dad wants the baby’s name changed. Mom doesn’t want to change it but wonders if she should change it anyway.

Let’s read all the details.

AITAH for naming my son after me after his dad ghosted me in the hospital & tried to use me for a green card? I dated a Nigerian man for 6 months before finding out I was pregnant in Jan 2022. The relationship fell apart quick—cultural differences, emotional abuse, all of it. I decided early on I’d be a mom with or without him. Pregnancy was rough: depression meds, weight loss, mentally drained.

Already off to a very rough start.

Fast forward to Sept 2022: I give birth. Out of desperation and postpartum emotions, I reach out offering a DNA test and even told him he could name the baby. No response—calls, texts, voicemails, nothing. After 3 days in the hospital, I named my son myself. I still gave him one name his dad mentioned, but used my last name. Didn’t know if dude was ever coming back, and I wasn’t naming my baby after a ghost.

He finally reappeared.

3 months later, he shows up, gets the DNA test, we reconcile briefly. His work visa expires, and he convinces me to marry him, claiming it’ll extend his visa so he can “provide for us.” Promised couples therapy, family vacations—all the good stuff. What he didn’t say was that I’d be applying for his citizenship.

This marriage isn’t happening.

I felt played, like I’d been set up to get him a green card and possibly take my baby. I spiraled, got therapy, we broke up (yes, I was wild too—don’t ask, the answer is probably yes). I moved back in with my mom, kept things cordial, sent him pics of the baby, nothing major.

He’s just not around.

Then on my son’s first birthday (Sept 2023), I get served with a protective order out of nowhere. Shook me, not gonna lie. No contact for months, he misses both birthdays, but he sends $400/month. Cool, I was prepared to be a single mom.

And yet he feels a sense of entitlement.

Here’s the issue: Now (2025), he’s demanding I change my son’s last name and middle name to his tribal names. Claims it’s about some inheritance in Nigeria. I told him I’d think about it if he could consistently show up for his son (said this back in Nov 2024). He just popped up last weekend after MONTHS and is still making demands. AITA for telling him no? My son’s got my name. Period.

This dad sounds unreliable at best. I’d want to know more details about this supposed inheritance before doing anything.

Let’s look at the comments on Reddit:

A lot of folks thought some serious introspection was required here:

They also preached LOTS of caution moving forward:

Sometimes you need a wake up call:



Here’s hoping the baby grows up happy and healthy.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.