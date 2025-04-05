He Supported His Girlfriend Through Hard Times And Lost His Savings As A Result, But Then He Sees Her Bank Account And Finds Out There’s More To Their Situation Than Meets The Eye

Financial management can be one of the biggest sticking points in any relationship.

And that’s because we’ve all got our own priorities, and our own reasons why we handle money the way we do.

But when one partner wants to save while the other loves to spend, things can get a little tricky.

Or, as the person in this story found out, one person’s savings can make the other incredibly insecure.

Read on to find out what happened when he discovered his girlfriend has more savings than he ever imagined.

AITA because my girlfriend has an escape fund? Me and my girlfriend bought a house six years ago in both of our names. However, during this period she has been in and out of work due to not liking her job or becoming redundant, so I have stepped up to always cover her side. I have even helped her make more money by giving her some of my old clothes to sell, helping her to make £200-300 extra. We just had a kid so she is on maternity pay right now.

Let’s see how the drama in this relationship unfolded.

Throughout the years of helping her out and buying her what she needs when she wants it, I have lost out on some savings. I had a big tax hit and even lost things for work which I had to buy back, since I am self employed. It was only the other day when she was going to send me money for some cash she took, I saw £15,000 in her bank when I have only have £2000.

Yikes! Read on to see how he reacted.

Is it fair to ask to contribute a little to the mortgage because I am still trying to build of what I lost out on? Or should I hustle and keep paying for everything, knowing she has got the ability to help out? AITA?

First of all, he needs to talk to his girlfriend about the money.

If he can understand her circumstances or where the money came from, the situation might make a little more sense.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person agreed that a conversation was what was primarily in order here.

While others thought that while she was clearly good at managing money, her secretiveness was unfair.

And this Redditor thought his assumptions were what was weird here.

Until he has a conversation about the money, he’s never going to know why she set it aside.

He shouldn’t be assuming.

