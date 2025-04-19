Hubby Paid For His Wife’s Friend To Go On A Cruise, But Now He Wants Her To Pay Him Back

There’s no such thing as a free ride, my friends!

Wife’s friend never paid for cruise. “I booked a cruise over a year ago with my wife and a bunch of her friends. It was like a rave/party cruise. Tickets weren’t too crazy expensive but 2k+. Paid for them on installments leading up to the date of departure. My work schedule changed drastically shortly before the departure date and I could not go. This was already agreed upon with my wife previously due to the nature of my job/industry. Didn’t have insurance on the ticket and they were shared rooms so selling to a random wasn’t an option.

My wife asked one of her friends if she would like to buy the ticket off me and go with them instead. She agreed but didn’t have the money right then and there but she’s a friend and I transferred the ticket to her name. They went on the cruise, I went to work. All good. After they came back there was never any mention of the money owed from my wife or her friend. After a few months I asked my wife if her friend was going to pay for the ticket. Her response was, you should ask her…besides it would have gone to waste anyway. More time passed and no sign of her even mentioning it. Wife was pregnant at the time of cruise, her friend that took my place and another friend decided they were going to throw my wife her baby shower. Very nice of them. Fast forward, they couldn’t lock down a venue so a close friend of mine offered up his very large home and property to host . Super cool of him. Months pass, baby is born, and something comes up in conversation with my wife and I which leads me to asking her if her friend is going to pay me back for that ticket?

She finally says, “yeah, you’re right, she never did huh?” So next time she’s with her she asks about the money for the ticket. Her friend’s reply was, “I spent so much money on your baby shower I figured we would call it even.” My wife just replies, “oh, okay”…..just to be clear, she had some invitations made, bought a few decorations and some finger foods…that was the extent of her expenses.

When my wife tells me she asked about the ticket money and told me her reply I was a little taken back….like, hold up, she offered to throw you a shower and then figured she would keep the ticket money as payment for doing so? I was kicking around the idea of pushing the issue but decided not to, for the sake of not rocking the boat, sorta speak. But in that conversation it was insinuated that I was being an ******* for feeling some type of way about it….so AITA? Just for clarity, I was and am super grateful to her friend for helping throw my wife a baby shower. And hope I don’t come across as ungrateful…just don’t know if I’m wrong for thinking her washing the debt that way is bull ****.”

