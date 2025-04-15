Homeowner Saw Someone Throw Their Pizza Box Out Of A Car, So He Decided To Find Their Parked Car And Return The Trash In An Inconvenient Spot

It’s infuriating when you see someone littering in your neighborhood.

The disrespect goes unchecked a lot of the time, but not in this story.

See how this person figured out how to make it right.

Don’t Litter! A short but sweet story

I was walking my dog around the neighborhood and noticed someone coming down the road. I looked over and saw someone throwing out a pizza box and brown bag.

He knew he couldn’t let it go.

They sped right past us to the opposite the other side of the neighborhood.

I’m wondering, why would someone throw trash in our neighborhood? What if everyone did that? There would be nothing but trash everywhere! I remembered seeing a few videos of when people in cars throw their trash out and someone right behind them would get out their car and throw it back into the offender’s car.

So he turned into a litter sleuth.

So that gave me an idea, I picked up the trash, ran with my dog to the other side of the neighborhood, knowing that she parked somewhere. I found the car in a driveway, and rightly placed the trash under their car. I wish I could have seen the face of that woman once she saw the trash. My dog and I sprinted back home. The End.

