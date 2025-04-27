April 27, 2025 at 11:15 am

Employee Was Asked To Greet Customers Like His Female Coworkers Did, But It Turned Out His Company Didn’t Want That At All

by Ashley Ashbee

When you’re the only man in a group of women, not all expectations make sense.

But sometimes things need to get silly to get your point across.

See the hilarious way the man in this story accomplished that.

“Try to be more like the other tellers”

I worked as a bank teller.

The other tellers were all female.

Our Sales & Service Manager expected us to greet customers warmly the second they entered… from across the bank.

It’s like something out of The Office.

“Helloooo thereeee!” “Hiiii!! Welcome to US Bank!”

It was even turned into a competition- when he heard/noticed tellers greeting customers he gave them a ‘point’ on his tally.

My greeting strategy was to wait for initial eye contact after they entered the building and began approaching my window, then say “hello!” in a friendly way, and give a polite little head nod and smile.

This was apparently unsatisfactory.

I was talked to because I wasn’t bubbly enough.

It was pointed out to me how well the other tellers were greeting people walking in, how many ‘points’ they all had accumulated, and I was told I needed to be more like my female co-workers.

So he made his point.

This sounded great in theory, but I am a 6’4″ 290lb male and I knew it would be easy to show them the error of their ways.

The next person entering the bank received a bellowing sing-songy “HIIII THEREEEE!!! WELCOME TO US BANKKK” from 60 feet away, with a dozen people in between.

To say it startled the shit out of everyone in the bank would be an understatement.

I was informed my polite “hello!” & nod would be fine going forward.

I’m not sure that would achieve the right ends.

“Well, HIIIIIII!”

I’m sure it’s a nightmare for introverted people.

Like a library? I like it!

You have a different voice box.

Point made!

This is pretty hilarious.

