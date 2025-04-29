Her Boss Was Rude When She Needed To Be With Her Daughter, So She Quit Loudly And Proudly As Soon As She Could

It’s very difficult when you aren’t treated well at work.

A few years ago, my husband was laid off at the start of summer. I had a part-time gig as a teacher, but it didn’t come with benefits. I had to take a job, any job, to provide health insurance (Murka!) while hubby looked for a new gig. I got a job as a teller at a bank.

Things are tough.

I tried, but was new to keeping a till, so a few times a week, my register wouldn’t balance. Never very much money – under a few dollars. But the whole staff had to stay late until we straightened it out. I felt horrible for the rest of the staff. As if that shame wasn’t bad enough, my supervisor, “Mel,” would remind me that I worked “at will” and they could fire me at any time. Our family’s health insurance going up in smoke was terrifying to me. Sometimes it was hard to hold back tears. I got better as the summer went on, but every few weeks, if I would make a mistake, Mel would smile as she warned me that “You can be fired for no cause and you’d have to leave immediately.” It was so fantastically over-the-top. At one point, I pointed out that constant threats didn’t create a healthy environment. Her smile only broadened. “It goes both ways. You can quit at any time, you know.” When the school year started in the fall, I needed to take my daughter to tour her new school for her first day. I asked to take my lunch in the afternoon, so I could help my daughter. Though they approved it, when it came time for my lunch, they insisted I work through my lunch because they were being slammed.

But then it all worked out.

By then, hubs had found a job with insurance and, even better, I’d been offered more hours teaching, tho still not full-time. It was enough. The next day I practically floated into the bank. I waited until 10 am, then told Mel I needed to talk with her. She replied that she was very busy and it would have to wait until after we closed. “Oh, I won’t be here then,” I said. She looked like I’d smacked her with a brick. “Wut?” I smiled. “Remember that I needed to bring my daughter to her new school yesterday? You wouldn’t let me do that, so I’m doing it this afternoon.” She didn’t get it at all. “You can’t just take an hour off when you-” I had to interrupt. “I’m not taking an hour off. I’m leaving. For good. At noon. You kept reminding me that I work ‘At will.’ Thanks for those reminders. I’m leaving for good in two hours.” While Mel fumed, I waited on customers. I practically sang my greetings to them and was so cheerful. Customers kept asking me why I was so happy. I was delighted to tell them, “Because I’m leaving forever at noon!” After a half hour of that, Mel thought I should just go right away. And I did. I skipped right out the door , then gave Mel a very elaborate curtsey at the door.

