Her Boyfriend Keeps Asking Her To Babysit His Daughter, But She Made It Clear That She Doesn’t Want To Be In A Parenting Role

When you are in a relationship, you need to establish healthy boundaries to ensure there aren’t any miscommunications.

What would you do if your boyfriend kept asking you to babysit his child even after you said you did not want to take on a parenting role?

That is what is happening to the girlfriend in this story, so she is standing her ground and telling him that she won’t babysit.

AITAH for refusing to babysit my boyfriend’s child? I (22 F) have a boyfriend (25M) who has a 4 year old daughter from previous relationship. Honestly, it’s fine with me, but I clearly let him know I didn’t want kids of my own, and won’t be playing a role of a mother for his child. He was ok with that too, but recently he has been acting different. Both me and my boyfriend are living in the same house, and we both have a really well paid job, but while he has work during the day, I work night shifts.

If it isn’t an emergency, he shouldn’t be asking.

Last week he was asking me to sit with Jessica (his daughter), but I refused. Then he began arguing with me because “I do not help in this house at all. He can’t even ask me for one thing”. I got frustrated, because I work as much as he does, I cook, I clean, and still I “don’t do anything”.

This is exactly what he should do.

After all, why can’t he hire a nanny for her? We have more than enough money for that.

He is out of line.

Yet still he’s relying on me to babysit his child. I might be overreacting, but I don’t know.

She was very clear from the beginning, but he doesn’t want to accept that.

Read on to see what other people on Reddit say about the situation.

This commenter makes good points.

This person says she can’t be child-free while living with a child.

Good questions.

Here is someone who says the relationship is not sustainable.

This person says it is not realistic.

She can’t avoid being a parent while living with a child.

