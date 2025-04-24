Her Boyfriend’s Family Disapproved Of Their Relationship, So Her Husband Decided To Pull The Party Trick Of A Lifetime To Teach Them A Lesson

Not everyone has a nice relationship with their in-laws, and being an interracial couple can add even more drama to such situations.

In this story, a woman shares how her boyfriend’s family treated her until her now husband decided to stand up for her.

Let’s read the story.

Petty Proposal My now husband (M, 40), and I (F, 36) have been together for 12 years, and we have a 2 y/o son. For context, I am white, and my husband (we’ll call him D) is black. Our relationship was rocky at first, but that was because his family treated me like ****. My husband did not have a backbone with them at all, and let them treat me poorly, which caused us a lot of fights.

His family made it clear they didn’t approve of their union.

They always insulted me for being white, especially the women.. the worst was his sister. My god, that woman acted like some mob boss’s wife or something. I tried so hard early on to get along with her. Let her cry on my shoulder, use my home for parties, gave her rides, kept her secrets, etc. None of it mattered, she still treated me like garbage.

But she wasn’t to be taken for granted.

I finally gave up on trying, but it was still hard going to their family functions where I was always alienated. I ended up getting pregnant when I was 33, and it was like their mistreatment got worse with me. We found out I was having a boy, and his sister kept talking to me as in how I was going to raise HER nephew.

That’s bad. This was serious.

In other words, he wasn’t allowed to be white, act white, look white, blah blah blah… Out of nowhere my husband told her and the whole family to back off of me, and stay out of our business. I was shocked, and proud that he finally stood up to his family. But it only made things worse.

Things reached a boiling point.

His nephews would come over and call me names when he wasn’t looking, and also subtly destroy or steal my belongings to where I couldn’t prove it was them. We stopped having people over at our home because of it. His sister would tell the family that I have D on a leash, and spread rumors about me controlling him. She even tried breaking us up several times. We quit participating in his family functions because of it.

Then her husband asked a question that surprised her.

I was almost at the end of my pregnancy when D asked me if we could go to his sisters birthday party, an event she went all out for with renting a hall, having it catered, and with a DJ. I was not interested, but he thought it’s be good for me to get out of the house, and promised we’d leave after an hour. I caved and we went to the party. The party was okay, and I sat with the black sheep of the family where no one could bother me.

Her husband had a plan.

Next thing I knew my husband was on the microphone. I thought he was going to make a speech for his sister, but then he called me out to the center of the dance floor. I was mortified. I thought maybe he had too much to drink? Next thing I knew he was on one knee proposing to me. I was in tears, I was shocked, and of course said yes.

Wow. And there was nothing his family could do.

After we got home, I asked him if his family was mad that he proposed at his sister’s party? And D looked at me and said, “I hope so. I’ve had enough of the way they treat you.” “The only reason why we went to their party was so I could propose to you and ruin their night at the same time”.

He made his decision and changed for the better.

He apologized for not standing up for me enough in the past, and hoped I wasn’t mad that he proposed this way. You know what? I wasn’t. Was it petty? Yes, but I took it as his way showing his family where I stand in his life, and exactly where they stand… in the background, minding their business. After that, his family stopped harassing me. We’re not close by any means, but there’s no more drama. So his pettiness worked. I guess he just had to match their energy to get them to understand 🤷‍♀️.

He delivered.

That really showed them their love is real and only getting stronger.

Her boyfriend understood the assignment.

