Her Boyfriend’s Mom Won’t Stay Out Of Their Business, So She Broke Up With Him

AITA for Breaking Up with My Boyfriend Right After His Birthday… Because of His Mom? “This story is about my friend… Let’s call my friend Emily (30F), and her now ex-boyfriend, Blake (37M). They had been together for about a year, though there was a brief break in their relationship. For context, Emily immigrated to Canada about three years ago because of the war in our home country. Blake is also an immigrant, but his family moved here when he was a teenager. Where It All Started

But…

Everything was great… until Emily met his mom, Sarah (65F). Blake had been living with his mom his entire life until he moved in with Emily. And, conveniently, they ended up renting an apartment in the same building as Sarah—supposedly because it was cheaper and “not too far” from her. At first, Sarah was super helpful, constantly offering Emily support and guidance as she adjusted to her new life. But soon, her “helpfulness” became way too much. Finding a good job as a new immigrant is tough. Emily had plenty of experience back home, but in Canada, she needed time to improve her English and prepare for interviews while doing part-time gigs.

Emily wasn’t into this idea…

Sarah kept insisting she could help Emily find a job—even offering to drive her to interviews. But the jobs she suggested? Low-paying, physically exhausting ones, not even close to Emily’s field. Emily politely declined and explained that she was aiming for something better. Sarah didn’t take it well and continued to push. Then came the unsolicited relationship advice: • How Emily should talk to Blake. • What she shouldn’t say to him. • What foods he won’t eat (despite the fact that he loved Emily’s cooking). There was no logical reason for Sarah to be this involved, but it was getting uncomfortable. One day, after yet another job offer push, Emily told Sarah she’d think about it, but later that evening, she sent a very polite text thanking Sarah for her support but saying she preferred to handle job searching on her own. Sarah’s response? A passive-aggressive “Well, Emily, I thought better of you.”

But it worked out! For the time being…

After that, Sarah backed off. And the good news? Emily actually did land her dream job! The Birthday From Hell Fast forward to a few days ago—it was Blake’s birthday. He invited Emily and Sarah to a Korean BBQ dinner. Throughout the meal, every time someone made a toast, Sarah would say things like, “I wish for you to always put yourself first. The right people will adjust around you.” And, of course, she would stare directly at Emily while saying it. Emily felt hurt but didn’t want to ruin the celebration, so she kept quiet. After dinner, Sarah invited herself over to their apartment and asked Emily to make her a cocktail. (Okay, queen…?). Then she brought up a serious issue: Their building was replacing water pipes, and their apartment was next in line for renovations. The construction would take months, making it unlivable. Their landlord refused to compensate them, so Emily and Blake decided to break their lease and find a new place.

Uh oh…

But then, Blake suddenly suggested they stay with Sarah for a while. I mean, it was just a couple of floors up, it would save money, and she had enough space… Right? Did I mention that Blake was paying the rent for his mom’s apartment? Despite her being a grown woman with a job? Yeah… So, Sarah graciously agreed to let them stay, but with conditions: • Emily would cook for everyone every day. • Clean the entire apartment. • Still pay her share of expenses (which she was already doing in their current place).

OMG.

Emily was stunned. Before she could even respond, Sarah doubled down: • It’s a woman’s duty to do housework. • Emily isn’t really sick (she has severe back problems that sometimes leave her unable to walk). • If Emily had accepted Sarah’s job help, they wouldn’t be in this mess. • Her career ambitions are meaningless. • All of Blake’s problems are because of Emily. Emily snapped. She stood up and told Sarah she wasn’t going to listen to this. Then she locked herself in the bathroom and cried. Blake didn’t defend her. The only thing he did do was ask his mom to leave after Emily started crying. When Emily finally calmed down, she and Blake had a fight about his mother. She was so heartbroken that she started thinking, maybe he’d be better off without me. The next morning, she told him she wanted to break up. Blake asked if there was any way to fix things, but she said no. Now, she’s crying every day. When we met today, she told me she wants to leave the country because she can’t take the stress anymore. Is she the *******? Honestly, it hurts me to see her like this. She’s young, kind, talented, and she let some self-absorbed, controlling, 65-year-old monster make her doubt herself. I offered her a place to stay if she needs it, but I also want to show her that none of this was her fault—because right now, she looks completely broken.”

