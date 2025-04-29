Her Boyfriend’s Parents Demanded That She Get A Paternity Test If She Wanted To Move Into Their Rental Home, But She’ll Only Agree If They Pay For It

Relationships can be very complicated, especially when you involve the parents of the couple.

AITA for telling my boyfriends parents they need to pay for the paternity test? My partner (27m) and I (31f) broke up and then got together again several months later. Before we separated his parents had gone out of their way to buy a house for us to rent from them as a couple. A few months after he and I got back together (something he kept secret from them due to them making him promise he wouldn’t let anyone move in or allow any cats in the house again). I got pregnant with his child. Once his parents found out that we were seeing each other again and there was a baby involved they told him that I was not allowed to move back in. During a meeting at dinner they said that they wanted us to complete a paternity test.

I told them that I understood why they would want that but that my insurance didn’t cover it because it’s not a medical necessity and that I couldn’t afford it so if it was something that they wanted then they would need to pay for it. (because I already know who the father is and I’m not paying over a 1000 dollars out of pocket for a test I know the answer to). Later I messaged my bf’s mom with a link to a test with a discounted sale price of $300.

She responded that if that was for pre-natal then that was a great deal and that she would probably call them the next day for more information. The next day I reached out to her to see if she had learned anything and got no response. The following day I asked again and got no response. The day after that I apologized for being a pest if she was busy and asked again and still got nothing but silence so I dropped it and just let it go.

Now my bf tells me that his parents are angry at me for demanding that they pay for the test and then asking if they’d made any progress on getting one scheduled. He agrees with them that I was wrong to do so. I don’t think I am, because I feel like they’re the ones who want it and don’t see why they would have expected to tell us to get one and have us pay for it but apparently that dynamic is normal between them in his family. AITA?

