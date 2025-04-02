Her Brother Stole $300 From Her, And When Her Parents Wouldn’t Make Him Give It Back, She Called The Cops On Him, Making Everyone Upset

In a perfect world, you should be able to trust your family with anything, and especially money.

What would you do if you found out your brother stole money from you, and then your parents refused to do anything or even make him give it back?

That is what happened to the sister in this story, so she called the cops.

Now she’s not sure if that was the right thing to do. Let’s find out what happened.

AITA for calling the cops on my brother after he stole from me? Me (19F) and my brother (17M) have never really gotten along. He’s always been kind of reckless, but lately, he’s been getting worse. Sneaking out, lying, and now… stealing. A few days ago, I noticed some money missing from my room. I don’t keep a ton of cash, but I had about $300 saved up for something important. Gone.

I would be really upset.

At first, I thought I misplaced it, but then I checked my brother’s room, and guess what? Found some of my bills crumpled up in his drawer. I confronted him, and he straight up denied it. Even when I showed him the money, he said he “found it outside.” Like… bro. Be serious.

They are doing the brother no favors by letting him get away with it.

I told my parents, expecting them to back me up, but they brushed it off like, “He’s just a kid, he probably needed it for something.” That made me mad, so I told my parents either he gives it back or I call the cops. They didn’t take me seriously, so I actually did it. Not to get him arrested or anything, just to scare him. The cops came, talked to him, and made him give the money back. They didn’t charge him, just gave him a warning. Now my family is mad at ME, saying I “took it too far” and should’ve just let my parents handle it.

They left her little choice.

But they weren’t doing anything, and I’m tired of him getting away with stuff. Was i wrong for calling the cops on my own brother? AITAH?

This was a big escalation and could have led to major problems for his future, but I don’t know what else she could have done to get the money back.

Let’s see what the people in the comments on Reddit say about it.

Hopefully he won’t break the law going forward.

Exactly, the parents left her no options.

Yes, don’t give him the opportunity to steal again.

Exactly, the parents should have handled it.

Some kids need tough love.

He stole, he deserves to be in trouble.

