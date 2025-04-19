Her Dad’s Wife Wants To Choose Her Baby’s Name, But She Shot Down The Idea

The drama over baby names is alive and well, my friends!

This time it comes to us from the pages of Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page and you better believe that there’s some serious bickering going on here.

Read on and see what you think about what went down!

AITA for telling my dad’s wife I will never consider naming my child after her recently deceased mother? “I’m currently 29 weeks pregnant with a girl. My husband and I have already chosen her name, as well as two backups in case it doesn’t suit her. My dad’s wife lost her mother a little under a year ago. They were extremely close and her passing was unexpected, so she’s not coping well. My husband and I are trying to be as helpful and accommodating as possible, but we don’t live in the same country as them anymore, so there isn’t much we can do. Back in February, my dad and his wife came to visit us for 10 days to celebrate our son’s birthday. This was our first time seeing them after her mother’s passing, and their first time seeing me pregnant. Early during the trip, we had dinner together. We all started talking about my pregnancy and the baby, and when my dad asked if we had any names in mind, his wife stopped us.

Say what?

She asked us if we could consider naming our daughter after her mother. She said she had been wanting to ask us this since she learned we were having a girl, and it would mean a lot to her if we could honor her mother like that. I don’t think I have to justify why I wouldn’t do that, but in case I do, I never liked her mother or thought of either of them as family. Even if I did, my husband doesn’t like the idea of using our children’s names as tributes, so we wouldn’t name them after any of our deceased loved ones. My husband and I were taken aback. My dad looked a little awkward, so I think he was already expecting her to bring that up. I said I was sorry, but we had already chosen the name and weren’t interested in changing it. The mood got weird a bit, but we did manage to change the subject and enjoy the rest of the evening. My dad’s wife was quieter than usual for the next few days, but she didn’t bring that up again until the final night of their trip. Everyone was at our place.

Give it a rest, lady!

She pulled me aside and, once again, expressed how perfect it would be for us to “keep her mother’s memory alive” by naming a child after her. She started talking about how much she would have loved it, and how a beautiful name such as hers shouldn’t go to waste. I interrupted her and said there is zero chance we would ever consider naming our child after her mother. I told her it would never be up for discussion, and for her own sake, she needs to accept that and stop bringing it up. I was admittedly harsher than I’d intended, but I’m not sure she would have gotten the message otherwise. She barely spoke to me and my husband until she and my dad flew home the next day. My dad and I have been talking about this. He agrees with our refusal (he didn’t really like his mother-in-law either, though he never admitted it), but thinks I shouldn’t have turned his wife down like that. He told me she’s still dealing with her mother’s passing, and I should’ve been more sympathetic. He’s insistent she wouldn’t mind our daughter’s name if we at least told her we’d consider honoring her mother. I don’t think humoring her would have been the best call, but I am worried I was too harsh. AITA?”

And now it’s time to see what Reddit users had to say about this.

Call me crazy, but I thought the actual parents usually picked out baby names…

Too many grandparents didn’t get the memo, though.

