Her Daughter Doesn’t Want To Be Around Her Stepbrother, But Dad Isn’t Keen On Switching Up The Visitation Schedule

AITA for asking to switch weeks with my ex husband? “I was with my (45f) ex husband Paul (50) for ten years before we decided to get divorced. Have two kids together. Amy (16) and Hailey (13). During our divorce Paul started dating Heather (43) and they got married a year after we divorced. Paul and I have 50/50 custody of our girls. I have them one week, we switch off on Friday and then he has them one week. While Heather also has 50/50 custody of her son (15) with her ex. So they are all usually picked up together. This has never been an issue until recently. Hailey has always loved drawing since she was a kid and she has tons of sketchbooks filled with her art work that she has really worked hard on. I might be biased because I’m her mom but she’s extremely good at it.

Well this past week she was over at her dad’s and things with Heather’s son wasn’t good. He kept picking on her and when Hailey would complain to Paul and Heather they wouldn’t step in and stop it. My oldest had to step in and physically stop Heather’s son from picking on Hailey. On Wednesday things got extremely bad to the point where Hailey called me crying on the phone begging me to come pick her up because she didn’t want to be there anymore. She wanted to leave. I asked her what happened and why she was so upset and she explained to me that Heather’s son has been picking on her all week and just tonight her set her favorite sketchbook on fire and destroyed two others by ripping pages out. I said nothing else and told her I would be right there.

When I arrived I went off on Paul and Heather, telling them that they should have stepped in sooner so that it wouldn’t have gotten this bad. Paul told me that Hailey needed to grow up and stop acting like a baby over things that can be replaced. Hailey screamed at him that her art work that she worked on couldn’t ever be replaced and that they were gone. I said nothing else to him and took both my girls home. During our ride home Hailey told me that she didn’t want to go back there because she didn’t feel comfortable around Heather’s son any more.

When I got home I decided to call Paul and talk to him about changing the weeks that we have the girls. I told him that I would keep them for two weeks and he can have them the week Heather’s son is gone so that Hailey doesn’t have to be around him anymore.

Paul didn’t agree to this and said that Hailey just needed to toughen up. So I argued back that it was either this or Hailey stops going all together. He said nothing and hung up on me. Now my phone is getting blown up by calls from his side of the family accusing me of trying to keep his kids from him. So I’m here to ask AITA from asking my ex to switch our weeks so that my daughter doesn’t have to be around my ex’s stepson?”

