Her Irresponsible Dad Wants More Money From Her, But She Told Him He’ll Have To Wait Until She Gets Paid Again

AITA for telling my father I have bills to pay? “I’m a 27F from the Philippines, and my siblings (30F, 35F) and I financially support our father (59M) with a monthly allowance despite a difficult childhood. Our mom passed away when I was 6, and our dad left us with our grandmother, who passed away when I was 9. We had to move between relatives and often went without food. He prioritized supporting his siblings over us and started multiple families without our knowledge.

My older sisters sacrificed their education to put food on our table and help with my education. Though we’ve harbored resentment, we’ve learned to let it go, understanding that some adults are just children trying to navigate through life so maybe he was just lost. Now, we’ve achieved financial stability, and while inflation makes it tough, we agreed to provide a monthly allowance to our dad who is with his current (fourth) family, which includes three young kids (3 years, 1 year, and a baby). His partner is unemployed, and they rely on us. We’ve tried helping them start businesses, but they mismanage funds. Despite frustrations, we adore the kids and contribute to their needs while also reminding them(father and partner) that they need a source of income as we have financial responsibilities to ourselves and our future too.

For Christmas, He asked for new appliances, groceries etc, which we happily obliged. Along with his monthly allowance, we spent ₱200,000+ on appliances, groceries, gifts, and five large Balikbayan boxes (cartons sent within the Philippines, usually filled with food, toys, and household items) of items for the kids, our father and his partner. We also sent an extra ₱40,000 for their Christmas feast. Altogether, we spent nearly a quarter of a million pesos in December. However, my dad messaged our group chat on my pay day, demanding more money for Christmas. I explained that my salary was allocated for bills and that I could send more on January 1st.

He got angry and cussed at me, accusing me of being selfish, ungrateful, and petty, even threatening to throw away the Balikbayan boxes when it arrives. He said hurtful things, including wishing I wasn’t his child. My sisters stood by me, deciding to hold off on additional money until our usual dates (10th and 25th). Now, our group chat is chaotic. I feel unappreciated and heartbroken, especially since they didn’t even call on Christmas and new year’s eve or let us see the kids. Was I wrong for prioritizing my bills and standing my ground? Now my sisters won’t send money either, and I worry the kids will suffer because of this.”

