Her Ex Cheated On Her Because He Wanted A Baby, But Now He’s Back To Ask Why She Left Them Behind

In a long-term relationship, the question of whether you want kids, and whether you can have kids, is a really big one.

In fact, it can end up being something that causes breakups, because there’s really no middle ground.

This couple called it quits, but now her ex wants to know why she’s so keen on being a stepmother.

Check out the details.

AITA for refusing to take my ex back but accepting my fiancé’s kids? My ex-husband—let’s call him Frank—and I got married deeply in love. After a while, I found out I couldn’t have children. Frank wanted kids, and he told me he didn’t want to leave me but also wanted to have a child with someone else. I couldn’t accept that.

It doesn’t sound like an acceptable situation.

Later, I found out he had gotten a woman from his workplace pregnant. He told me he didn’t want to divorce me and still wanted to be with me, but I couldn’t stay. Despite his resistance, I divorced him, and he married the mother of his child. This was two years ago.

I don’t think the ex really understands how people work.

Now, I’m with someone new—let’s call him Mark. Mark is kind, understanding, and has been a great support system for me after everything with Frank. I love him deeply. He has two sons from his previous marriage (ages 3 and 5). They stay with him every other weekend and see him regularly during the week. He’s a great dad, and I admire that about him.

And here comes the truly weird part.

Mark and I recently decided to get married, and I’m really happy about it. But ever since Frank found out, he has been trying to contact me. Today, he showed up outside my work. He accused me of being a hypocrite—accepting Mark’s kids but refusing to accept his. He said that all he ever wanted was to build a life with me and grow old together and that I was being unfair for not accepting him under the same circumstances.

Now this poor woman is doubting herself:

Logically, I see why he thinks it’s the same situation, but it doesn’t feel the same. The thought of Frank and his child still hurts me, yet I don’t feel the same way about Mark and his kids. Frank insists it’s the same, but is it? So AITAH?

How can she even pretend to see things his way?

Get him away from you, and enjoy your new life.

Literally never speak to him again.

