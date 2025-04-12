Her Father Said He Didn’t Want To Come To Family Movie Night If His Granddaughter Picked “Snow White,” But He Was Upset When Her Response Was To Uninvite Him

When you invite someone into a family tradition, you expect that they will not try to change things too much and make it all about them.

What would you do if your dad said he wasn’t going to attend family movie night because the movie your daughter picked was not something he wanted to see?

That is the situation the mother in this story is in, so she said he doesn’t have to come but then he isn’t invited to any movie nights going forward.

Check it out.

AITA for telling my father I won’t invite him to our family movie nights anymore? My husband and I have a monthly tradition with our children (8M and 5F). On the last Saturday of every month (so in this case, the 29th), one of them picks a movie for us to watch in theaters. Afterwards, we have pizza at a place they love and talk about the film we just watched.

What a lovely tradition.

It started out as a way to teach the kids critical thinking skills, but it’s since become something we all love and look forward to. Last month, my son picked Flow. The kids told my father about it during a visit and he wanted to tag along. He came with us and the kids loved it, so we invited him to come with us again this time and he agreed. This month, it’s my daughter’s turn to pick. She wants to watch the new Snow White reboot. She’s very excited about it and knowing her, she won’t change her mind, so I informed my father about it over a week ago.

Come on, grow up grandpa.

A couple days ago, my father told me he’s no longer coming with us because he doesn’t want to watch a “girly woke movie.” He said he’ll join us next time. I told him I don’t care about the opinions he made before watching it or that he thinks the movie will be bad. This isn’t about him, it’s about the kids. I also don’t like that he’s trying to skip the first of my daughter’s picks that he’s been invited to. He got offended and started going on about how he knew he wouldn’t like this specific movie, and he’d attend if my daughter had picked something else. His behavior is showing me that he values his preconceived opinions more than what his grandchildren like and are excited about.

Now this is just being petty.

So, I said that while he’s well within his rights to opt out this time, we will no longer invite him to movie nights with us. Now my father’s upset. He claims I’m being petty and unfair, and that I’m “making up too many rules” for the time he spends with his own grandchildren. AITA?

Honestly, dad and daughter are both in the wrong.

He doesn’t have to love every movie, it is all about spending time with his granddaughter, not seeing the best movies around.

Read on to see what the people in the comments say about this situation.

This person says the movie is terrible, but he would still go to be with his granddaughter (if he had one).

Here is someone who thinks grandpa is a loser.

This person thinks mom is right.

Here is someone who says it isn’t the activity that is important, but spending time with his granddaughter.

This person thinks mom is being reasonable.

Everyone (except the child) needs to grow up.

Just go enjoy some time with your grandkid!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.