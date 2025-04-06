Her Fiancé Burned Himself On A Hot Pan, But They Disagree About Which One Of Them Is More To Blame

Reddit is a place a lot of people go to litigate the issues that come up in their lives, but usually not to this degree of specificity. Or heat.

The couple in this story seems to care more about who’s at fault than coming up with a way to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Let’s see how the story unfolds in this literal blame game.

AITA for not reminding my fiancé that stoves are hot? Last night, my fiancé (31m) and I (30f) were winding down our days getting ready to make dinner. Together in the kitchen, I popped the chicken in the oven. Also in the oven was our cast iron pan.

And then, it was game on.

We go back to our respective video games and then when the chicken was getting closer to finished, I go out to the kitchen to start on veggies. I take the now 400° cast iron out of the oven, turn on the stove, and plop some butter in there while I turn my back and start cutting veg.

Time for the sick burn.

My fiancé comes out, asking what it is that he needs to do. I say I just need these veggies cut (which I was actively doing) and he goes to give the cast iron pan a shake to move the butter around. Yea, the 400° iron handle, he grabbed it. It was less than a second, no lasting damage, but definitely burned his fingers. 1st degree.

And the litigation.

Now the question becomes: was I the [jerk] for not adequately warning him about the hot cast iron? More importantly, I am refusing more than 50% blame for the incident. To me, the cast iron handles will regularly get hot when using it on the stove top, but obviously this was way hotter than “usual hot”, so I can’t say that I would grab it with reckless abandon, like my lovely fiancé did.

At this point it turns into some kind of actual damages trial.

He claims I should at least take majority blame (51%/49% minimum, but he thinks more like 60%/40%). Additionally, my back was turned, I didn’t see him reach for the pan or I would have warned him. We went back and forth on the percent blame for a long while last night and we can’t decide! Obviously, reddit is the best place to go to solve relationship disputes. So AITA?

Ouch! That would hurt! But why do they even care who is more at fault? At least there was no major damage.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit have to say:

