Her Fiancée’s Mom Wants To Invite A Stranger To Their Wedding, But She’s Not Keen On Saying Yes To The Guest

AITA for refusing to invite my fiancé’s cousin’s brand new boyfriend to our wedding? “We are getting married and I (33F) am paying for a good chunk of the wedding. I personally wanted to elope at this stage of life and take a long vacation in Europe. My fiancé (37M) wants to have a blow out wedding. We decided to compromise and have a wedding in our home state and keep the guest list to 80 and under. Especially since I’m paying for a majority of it out of pocket.

His mom started out this wedding planning process saying, “ You should do whatever you want. It’s about YOU. Don’t let anyone influence your decisions.” Turns out she means that as long as SHE is the biggest influence on our wedding. Beyond insisting she wear a CREAM colored dress, sharing our wedding website with people without asking if that was ok, wanting her son’s hair to be styled a certain way… she’s been extremely difficult. Her latest endeavor has been inviting people to the wedding without our approval. She’s invited 5 of her friends without asking and her excuse was that “I just assumed that they were invited. They invited me to their children’s weddings.” The newest problem is that her niece (40F) who lives across the country just broke up with her boyfriend in October of last year. I’ve met the niece a handful of times and she’s a great girl and we want her at the wedding. But her ex boyfriend was awful and I was happy that they broke up.

She let us know that the niece is dating someone new and she should be given a plus one. I refused to give her one and told my fiancé: NO. He’s been telling his mom no, and she’s saying we’re not being very nice and that the cousin will be alone. My argument was that we’ve never met this new person, they just started dating, and she will NOT be alone she will be around family. I guess her siblings are all married, so in that sense she will be alone. I also am trying to save us as much money as possible and never wanted to have a huge wedding anyways. So one less person is a win in my book. But I still feel like my justifications are sound and I’m right for not budging on this. AITA?”

