Her Freeloading Friend Always Wants Rides To Soccer Practice, But She Doesn’t Want To Pick Her Up Anymore

The high schooler who wrote this story on Reddit has had just about enough from a “friend” who is constantly hitting her up for rides, and she wants to put a stop to it.

WIBTA IF I STOPPED GIVING MY FRIEND RIDES TO PRACTICE? “I’m a senior in high school and I’m on the soccer team. We have daily practices which are about 30 minutes after school ends. I have a friend who we can just call Ava for now. Ava doesn’t come to school often and she’s also on the soccer team. Now, we are all required to have a certain amount of practices to be eligible to play in a game so attending practices is extremely important.

Now on to the point, I have a car that I got as a senior gift and I use it every day to go to school and I don’t mind giving people rides sometimes when I can.

Since Ava doesn’t come to school often, she asks me to pick her up for practices from her house and in order to do that, I have to leave school as soon as it ends and sometimes get stuck in traffic and rush to pick her up and be back at the school, dressed and ready for practice in time. Every day, like clockwork she’s asking me to pick her up and sometimes, I find an excuse not to and other times, I just do it.

It’s exhausting because first, I take the 30 minutes I have before practice to relax in my car, eat a few snacks and just listen to music to rewind for a bit and secondly, I feel like I’m being taken advantage of.

I want to tell her that I can’t give her anymore rides and if she wants to attend practice, she either has to find someone else or start coming to school. However, I feel like I’d be the jerk if I stopped because she needs those practices in order to play and I’m capable of picking her up. This is also partially about gas because although I don’t pay for it, I feel guilty driving someone around everyday on my parents dime and taking advantage of the gift they gave me. AITA?”

