Her Friend Dragged Her Feet About A Trip To Italy, So Now She Said She Just Wants To Go Alone

AITA? My friend wants to travel with me, but didn’t book her flight for 6 weeks. “I’m visiting my sister studying abroad in Italy in a couple weeks. Its been 6 weeks since I booked my flights & decided the trip dates. When I first booked the trip I asked some friends if they wanted to come with me. Most friends politely declined, but one of my friends, Mikayla, said she might be in for the trip, but had to figure some money stuff out before deciding. I was fine with that as we had time. I knew Mikayla for a year before this. I wasn’t sure how serious she was, but I was down to discuss traveling together.

Mikayla and I talked about the trip here and there and I asked multiple times about the status of her bookings. She kept saying that she is def coming and even talked about specific things we could do in Italy. However, she kept putting off actually booking anything. A month ago she told me she needed a few days and she would know 100% if she was coming. A week later, she told me she could not come due to issues with getting paid at work. Then 2 weeks ago, she said she’s back in again. I was happy to have her back in… but still as of today, she hasn’t booked any flights or stay. The trip is now a little more than 2 weeks away, and she has no flights and we still haven’t booked our Airbnb stay for 5 of the nights. I messaged her yesterday morning, asking her status ab being ready to book things.

I said I was feeling nervous that it was so last minute and this is not how I usually do things when traveling. She responded that she’s serious about coming and just needs until Friday to decide if she’s coming & if so we could book everything by Monday. BTW the Monday she’s referring to is the Monday the week before the trip. I hesitated but I said ok you have til Friday.

Later last night, I thought about it all, & made a decision. I told Mikayla that it might just be better if I go alone. I said that I’m going there to see my sister, and she could accommodate me and that it would be better for my wallet than booking Airbnbs with her (times are tough). I expected that she would be fine with me saying this since she hadn’t booked anything yet, and hadn’t even decided whether she wanted to go. Mikayla was very upset by me saying I’m going to go solo, and said it was weird of me to bring this up now, & messed up that I told her earlier in the day that it was OK for her to decide until Friday and then changed my mind.

But my position is that I waited 6 weeks for her to book the trip. How can she be mad at me for not waiting three more days until Friday? She’s acting like a victim somehow. She said it seems like I don’t want her to go, but to me it feels like she’s not serious about going because she hasn’t booked a single thing to commit to this trip in 6 weeks. So after this conversation which didn’t go great, she called me a bad friend, unfollowed me on instagram, and removed photos that were posted of us lol AITA?”

