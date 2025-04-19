Her Friend Expects Her To Pay For An Overseas Girls Trip, But She’s Tired Of Footing The Bill For Her

I’m all for helping out friends and family members once in a while when they need it, but there comes a time when you have to put your foot down and say NO MORE if it’s someone who takes advantage of your generosity.

Which brings us to today’s story!

Did this woman do anything wrong when it came to how she dealt with her freeloading friend?

Read her story below and see what you think!

AITA for Refusing to Pay for My Friend’s Vacation (Again)? “I (49F) love to travel. It’s something I prioritize—I budget, save, and plan because seeing the world is important to me. Over the past 35 years, I’ve been lucky enough to visit England, Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Ireland, Scotland, and Greece. Each trip has been incredible in its own way—standing in awe of the Parthenon in Athens, wandering the colorful streets of Barcelona, cruising along the canals of Venice, sipping wine in Bordeaux, hiking through the Swiss Alps, exploring medieval castles in Scotland, and soaking in the beauty of Santorini’s sunsets. Travel isn’t just a hobby for me; it’s a lifestyle I work hard to maintain. Now, I’m planning my next trip to Prague and Vienna, and I couldn’t be more excited. But one thing I won’t be doing is paying for someone else’s vacation—especially not my friend “Lisa” (49F).

Lisa has some issues…

Lisa is fun, outgoing, and always the first to suggest an adventure. But when it comes to money? That’s when the excuses start. She’s always “broke” when it’s time to book, yet somehow has spending money once the trip starts. And this isn’t a new thing—it’s been a pattern for years. The first time, we planned a long weekend in Miami. It was me, Lisa, my best friend Rachel (practical and no-nonsense), and Danielle (a little bougie but generous). Lisa kept saying things like, “Y’all, I wish I could go, but flights are so expensive,” and “I don’t like that I’m always struggling while y’all get to live your best lives.”

Uh oh!

I felt bad. We’d been friends for years, and I didn’t want her to miss out. So, I covered her flight and hotel, thinking she’d pay me back. Spoiler: she didn’t. Not only that, but while in Miami, she had plenty of money for cocktails, shopping, and spa treatments. It rubbed me the wrong way, but I let it go. The next time, we planned a cabin trip in the mountains. Lisa didn’t even pretend to have the money this time. She straight-up said, “I need this getaway so bad, but I’m broke, so who’s gonna sponsor me?” Rachel and I exchanged looks, and Danielle (once again being generous) said, “We’ll figure it out.” Translation: we were going to cover Lisa’s share of the Airbnb and groceries. Once again, she showed up empty-handed but had plenty of cash for shopping and expensive wine. Fast forward to now: we’re planning a trip to Prague and Vienna. This is a big trip—flights, an all-inclusive resort, excursions. Everyone is excited. When we started discussing dates and costs in our group chat, Lisa immediately said, “Ooooh, I can’t wait! Y’all know I need a European trip.” I ignored it. A few days later, she messaged me privately: “So are we booking everything together? Because you know I don’t have that kind of money.”

Sorry, Lisa!

That was it for me. I finally told her, “Lisa, we ALL save and budget for these trips. It’s not fair to keep expecting other people to cover you. If you can’t afford to come, maybe you should sit this one out.” She got mad and accused me of “gatekeeping experiences” and “leaving her out just because she isn’t rich.” Now, a couple of mutual friends are saying I could have been nicer about it, but I honestly feel like I’ve already done more than enough. So, AITA for finally refusing to pay for her?”

Here’s how Reddit users reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another person thinks they all SUCK.

This reader spoke up.

Another person said she’s an *******.

And this person chimed in.

Jeez, this lady sounds like a professional freeloader…

The money train always stops running eventually.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.